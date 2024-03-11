Jimmy Kimmel calls out Donald Trump’s scathing Truth Social review at Oscars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jimmy Kimmel calls out Donald Trump’s scathing Truth Social review at Oscars

By Press Association
Jimmy Kimmel received a scathing review from former US president Donald Trump about his hosting abilities (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Jimmy Kimmel called out Donald Trump at the Oscars after the former US president wrote a scathing review about his hosting abilities on the online platform Truth Social.

The late-night comedian took to the stage to tell the audience of stars that he had received an evaluation of his hosting role at the 96th Academy Awards which he wanted to share.

After pulling out his phone and reading the review, Kimmel thanked Trump for watching and quipped: “Isn’t it past your jail time?”

The former president posted a review about the Oscars’ host on Truth Social, a social media platform created by a company he founded in 2021, Trump Media & Technology Group.

Reading the post aloud on stage, Kimmel said: “Has there ever been a worst host than Jimmy Kimmel at the Oscars?

Donald Trump visit to Ireland
Former US president Donald Trump left a scathing review about Oscars’ host Jimmy Kimmel on his platform Truth Social (Brian Lawless/PA)

“His opening was that of a less-than average person trying too hard to be something which he is not and never can be.

“Get rid of Kimmel and perhaps replace him with another washed up but cheap ABC ‘talent’, George Slopanopoulos.

“He would make everybody on stage look bigger, stronger and more glamourous.

“Blah, blah, blah, make America great again.”

Cheers and laughter erupted from the audience while Kimmel invited them to “guess which former president” had just posted it online.

He then said: “Well, thank you president Trump, I’m surprised you’re still – isn’t it past your jail time?”

Whistles and applause could be heard from the stars as the camera panned over the audience.