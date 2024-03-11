France announces legislation to allow ‘aid in dying’ for end-of-life illness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
France announces legislation to allow ‘aid in dying’ for end-of-life illness

By Press Association
Emmanuel Macron (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, Pool)
French President Emmanuel Macron has announced new legislation to legalise “aid in dying” that will allow adults facing end-of-life illness to take lethal medication.

The move come after a report last year indicated that most French citizens support legalising end-of-life options.

In an interview published on Monday by French newspapers La Croix and Liberation, Mr Macron said the new bill will be restricted to adults suffering from an incurable illness who are expected to die in the “short or middle term” and who are suffering “intractable” physical or psychological pain.

He said the law will offer “a possible path, in a determined situation, with precise criteria, where the medical decision is playing its role”.

He gave the example of of people with terminal cancer, some of whom go abroad to end their lives.

Only people aged 18 or above who are capable of forming their own views will be allowed to enter the process, meaning those with severe psychiatric conditions and neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease will not be eligible, Mr Macron said.

Patients who seek to enter the process will need to reconfirm their choice after 48 hours and they should then receive an answer from a medical team within two weeks, the president added.

A doctor will then deliver a prescription, valid for three months, for the lethal medication. People will be able to take the medication at home, at a nursing home or at a health care facility.

If their physical condition does not allow them to do it alone, they will be allowed to get help from someone of their choice or by a doctor or nurse.

Mr Macron said the bill will refer to “aid in dying… because it’s simple and humane”, rather than terms like euthanasia or medically assisted suicide.

Medically assisted suicide involves patients who meet certain criteria taking, of their own free will, a lethal drink or medication prescribed by a doctor. Euthanasia involves doctors or other health practitioners giving patients who meet certain criteria a lethal injection at their own request.

Mr Macron set no date for the legislation to be applied, saying it will need to follow a months-long legislative process that will start in May.

A 2016 French law provides that doctors can keep terminally ill patients sedated before death but stops short of allowing assisted suicide and euthanasia.

Assisted suicide is allowed in neighbouring Switzerland as well as in Portugal. Euthanasia is legal in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and Spain under certain conditions.