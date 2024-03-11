Last-minute penalty call showed ref Michael Oliver’s ‘character’ – Kyle Walker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Last-minute penalty call showed ref Michael Oliver's 'character' – Kyle Walker

By Press Association
Manchester City’s Kyle Walker has praised referee Michael Oliver (John Walton/PA)
Manchester City's Kyle Walker has praised referee Michael Oliver (John Walton/PA)

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker praised referee Michael Oliver for not “crumbling” in a fierce Anfield atmosphere and giving a last-minute penalty to Liverpool.

Jeremy Doku’s chest-high challenge to clear the ball in the 1-1 draw saw him catch Reds midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, but Oliver saw nothing amiss and VAR ruled it was a normal collision.

Jurgen Klopp said it was “a penalty for all football people on the planet”.

However, Walker hailed Oliver’s character and experience in withstanding the pressure.

“I feel the ref did really well. Once you have the Anfield crowd behind them, he could’ve have crumbled,” he told Sky Sports.

“But that shows his experience, shows his character and that’s why he is regarded as probably one of the best referees in this country and the world at this minute.

“The VAR has checked it, the ref has done it. That’s all I’m going to say.”

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher claimed there would have been less fuss had Oliver awarded a potentially match-winning spot-kick.

“I think there would be less argument if it was given as a penalty. If you give it, there won’t be much talk about it,” he told Sky Sports.

“It raises lots of dilemmas.”

The draw left City in third place, a point behind leaders Arsenal, but with the Gunners next up in the league at the Etihad they remain in the hunt for an unprecedented fourth successive title.

Midfielder Rodri believes they will have to win at least nine of their remaining 10 matches but insists they are up for the challenge.

After Arsenal there are potentially-tricky tests against Aston Villa and Tottenham – also at the Etihad – but, as the draw at Anfield was only the second time they have dropped points in the league since mid-December, the Spain international is confident they can put together another winning run.

Manchester City’s Rodri
Midfielder Rodri believes City’s end-of-season form has to be near perfect (John Walton/PA)

“We need a break. We have the FA Cup game (against Newcastle) and then go to the international teams, so it will be good for us to refresh and give the last push at the end of the season,” he said.

“We know how good we are in the last part of the season, we just need to charge the batteries again and focus on the last 10 games.

“It seems you have to win nine or 10 games to win this Premier League. This is the challenge and we are going to go for it.”