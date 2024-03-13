Record-setting Concorde set to return to museum home after restoration

The retired Concorde airliner that belongs to New York’s Intrepid Museum will return to its home on a Manhattan pier on Thursday after a seven-month restoration, museum officials said.

The supersonic jet will travel by barge up the Hudson River and will be lifted by a crane onto Pier 86, the officials at the decommissioned aircraft carrier turned museum said in a news release.

The needle-nosed aircraft left Pier 86 on August 9 last year for a restoration project at the Brooklyn Navy Yard that included sanding and repainting.

It was barged from Brooklyn to a dock in Jersey City, New Jersey, for storage overnight on Wednesday prior to being reinstalled on the pier on Thursday.

The Concorde is the only supersonic commercial jet that ever flew.

The Intrepid’s British Airways Concorde still holds the record for the fastest transatlantic crossing by a passenger aircraft: two hours, 52 minutes and 59 seconds from Heathrow to JFK in New York.

Public tours of the jet will resume on April 4, museum officials said.