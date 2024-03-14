Ukraine fired more missiles at border region on eve of election, says Russia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ukraine fired more missiles at border region on eve of election, says Russia

By Press Association
Russian president Vladimir Putin has sought to persuade Russians to keep him in power against a backdrop of what he says are foreign threats to the country (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Ukraine fired at least eight missiles at Russia’s Belgorod border region, killing one person and wounding six, local officials have said, as Kyiv’s forces apparently kept up their efforts to rattle the Kremlin on the eve of Russia’s presidential election.

Also, in Russia’s Kursk border region, Ukrainian forces attempted a cross-border raid that was repelled, according to local authorities.
It was not possible to independently verify the Russian claims.

The Ukrainian assaults on Russian territory in recent days, including long-range drone attacks and alleged incursions by Ukraine-based Russian proxies, have come as Russian president Vladimir Putin heads for near-certain re-election.

A billboard promoting the upcoming presidential election seen in a street in the Russian-controlled Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine (AP)

Mr Putin has sought to persuade Russians to keep him in power against a backdrop of what he says are foreign threats to the country and as the Ukraine war stretches into its third year.

In a video released on Thursday, Mr Putin called on Russians to go to the polls, calling participation in the election a “manifestation of patriotic feeling”.

Claiming that “the only source of power in our country is the people,” Mr Putin told Russians, “you must not only cast your vote, but firmly declare your will and aspirations, your personal involvement in the further development of Russia”.

“Elections are a step into the future,” Mr Putin said.

Since coming to power almost 25 years ago, Mr Putin has eliminated nearly all independent media and opposition voices in Russia, particularly after the 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine that initially went badly wrong.

Analysts say the Kremlin is worried about low turnout during the three days of voting and needs Russians to participate to give legitimacy to Mr Putin, who is almost certain to win another six-year term.

Sam Greene, with the Centre for European Policy Analysis in Washington, called Russia’s election “a sham.”

“The Kremlin controls who’s on the ballot. The Kremlin controls how they can campaign,” Mr Greene told The Associated Press. “To say nothing of being able to control every aspect of the voting and the vote counting process.”

The destruction of a Ukrainian armed forces helicopter in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine
A Ukrainian armed forces helicopter was apparently destroyed in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP)

Russia’s exiled opposition are calling on Russians to protest against the election by gathering at polling stations at noon on Sunday in a signal that they do not support Mr Putin.

The event has been dubbed “Noon against Putin” and is being supported by Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of Alexei Navalny, Russia’s most prominent opposition leader who died in a remote Arctic penal colony last month.

Despite Russia’s early difficulties in the war, when its assault on Kyiv failed and western countries came to Ukraine’s aid by sending weapons and training troops, the Kremlin’s forces now have battlefield initiative, military analysts say.

This is largely because western aid has petered out due to European shortages and is now being held up in the United States by political differences.

The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, said Russian forces “have the theatre-wide initiative and will be able to determine the time, location, and scale of offensive operations” on the battlefield for the moment.

The International Institute for Strategic Studies said Russia’s assault is gaining momentum and the coming months are “critical to the direction of conflict”.

While Ukraine wrestles with increasingly meagre battlefield resources, Russia has significantly expanded its own weapons production and is getting ammunition from Iran and North Korea.

This bodes badly for Ukraine once Mr Putin has likely cemented his grip on power, the think tank said in a report Wednesday.

“Over the spring and summer, Russia is likely to mount a series of major attacks designed to inflict Ukrainian casualties, push defenders westward and expand its control of occupied territories,” the International Institute for Strategic Studies said.