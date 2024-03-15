Sheriff in Maine mass shooting had cause to arrest killer before attack – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sheriff in Maine mass shooting had cause to arrest killer before attack – report

By Press Association
New York State police interview Army reservist Robert Card, the man responsible for Maine’s deadliest mass shooting in July 2023 (WMTW-TV 8/New York State Police via AP)
New York State police interview Army reservist Robert Card, the man responsible for Maine’s deadliest mass shooting in July 2023 (WMTW-TV 8/New York State Police via AP)

An independent commission investigating a mass shooting that left 18 dead in the US state of Maine issued an interim report on Friday that has found that a sheriff’s office had cause to take the killer into custody beforehand.

Democratic Governor Janet Mills and attorney general Aaron Frey assembled the commission to review both the events leading up to October 25, when army reservist Robert Card killed 18 people in a bowling alley and a bar, and the response to the tragedy.

Led by a former chief justice of Maine’s highest court, the commission also included a former US attorney and the former chief forensic psychologist for the state.

It held seven sessions starting in November, hearing from law enforcement, survivors and victims’ family members and members of the US Army Reserve as it explored whether anything could have been done to prevent the tragedy and what changes should be made.

Maine Shooting
Rachael Sloat, fiancee of victim Peyton Brewer Ross, ahead of the hearing of the independent commission investigating the police response to the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine (Robert F Bukaty/AP)

Card, who was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot after a two-day search, was well known to police, and his family and fellow service members had raised flags about his behaviour, deteriorating mental health and potential for violence before the shootings.

In May, relatives warned police that Card had grown paranoid, and they expressed concern about his access to guns.

In July, Card was hospitalised in a psychiatric unit for two weeks after shoving a fellow reservist and locking himself in a motel room.

In August, the US army barred him from handling weapons while on duty and declared him nondeployable. And in September, a fellow reservist texted an army supervisor about his growing concerns about Card, saying: “I believe he’s going to snap and do a mass shooting.”

But law enforcement officials told commission members that Maine’s yellow flag law makes it difficult to remove guns from potentially dangerous people.

“I couldn’t get him to the door. I can’t make him open the door,” said Sgt Aaron Skolfield, who visited Card’s home for a welfare check in September.

“If I had kicked in the door, that would’ve been a violation of the law.”

In later evidence, those involved in the search for Card in the shooting’s aftermath acknowledged potential missed opportunities to find him and end the search that locked down the community and terrified residents.

Maine Shooting
Police in a school parking lot during the manhunt for Robert Card in October 2023 (Matt Rourke/AP)

Some of the most emotional testimony came family members who tearfully described scenes of blood, chaos and panic followed by unfathomable loss.

Rachael Sloat, who was engaged to be married to shooting victim Peton Berwer Ross, told the committee that her heart breaks every time their two-year-old daughter asks for her daddy.

“Where are you?” she said. “Every politician, every member of law enforcement, every registered voter in the country – I want you to hear those words ‘Where are you?’ Because, my fellow Americans, where are you? We failed my little girl.”