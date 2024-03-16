Luton continue to fight for Premier League lives after Forest draw – Rob Edwards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Luton continue to fight for Premier League lives after Forest draw – Rob Edwards

By Press Association
Rob Edwards promised fight from Luton on the Premier League run-in (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Rob Edwards promised fight from Luton on the Premier League run-in (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Rob Edwards promised Luton would continue to fight for their Premier League lives after Luke Berry’s late goal salvaged a 1-1 draw against fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest at the end of a “challenging week”.

After watching his side throw away a three-goal half-time lead against Bournemouth in midweek to lose, the 41-year-old was facing a six-point gap to Forest opening up in his team’s bid to dodge relegation, following Chris Wood’s neat first-half finish.

Instead they rallied and hit back in the 89th minute though substitute Berry, pouncing to lash home from Reece Burke’s header, as Luton kept within three points of the visitors, who themselves were denied what would have been just a second league win of 2024.

“The way the game was going, really pleased in the end,” said Edwards. “It’s been a challenging week, to say the least.

“Everyone’s going through stuff, everyone gets knocked down, everyone gets disappointments. It’s about how you deal with it, how you react. This group has shown that is how you react.

“They’ve got so much character. No matter what is thrown at us, they’ll keep going. It doesn’t mean we’re always going to get points. We’re not always going to play well. But they’ll always keep going and keep fighting. I love them for that.”

Berry has now scored in all four divisions of the EFL for Luton since making his debut in League Two in 2017.

He also netted in the National League whilst at Cambridge, giving him the rare distinction of having scored in each of England’s top five leagues.

The 31-year-old came on for Jordan Clark with five minutes of the game to go, to make only his sixth appearance in the league this season.

Luton are facing an injury crisis with nine players unavailable to Edwards from the start, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu and Alfie Doughty also having to be withdrawn with knocks.

“It’s a brilliant story, to score in all five,” said Edwards of Berry’s feat. “Special moment for him, for the club. He’s a club legend with what he’s done for this club.

“He’s come on quite a lot this year, maybe eight times or so. He’s been close on a number of occasions to something. We’re thankful today that in an important game, he finished it really well.

“It’s difficult for us with a full group to be competitive in this league, never mind with what we’re missing at the moment.

“I love the group that are available and fit at the moment, but to have nine senior players out and two more go down today, it’s difficult for us. There are so many people playing out of position.”

Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo reflected on a game that his team should have wrapped up before Luton’s late fightback.

“I think we dominated the game, we controlled it,” he said. “We knew how hard it is to come here. We created a lot of chances.

“Credit to Luton, but we should have finished the game earlier with the chances that we had.

“I’m disappointed because I think we did enough to take three points today. Let’s wait and see what’s going to happen. We keep on going, keep on fighting. We’ll look at the table. Nine games to go, nine finals to play.

“There’s a lot of football to be played. No team can say they’re totally fine.”