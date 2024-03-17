Harry Kane set to join up with England squad despite ankle concern

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harry Kane set to join up with England squad despite ankle concern

By Press Association
Harry Kane was substituted late on in Bayern Munich’s win at Darmstadt with an ankle issue (Michael Probst/AP)
Skipper Harry Kane is set to join up with the England squad despite sustaining an ankle problem in Bayern Munich’s 5-2 win at Darmstadt, the PA news agency understands.

The 30-year-old striker was substituted late on in the Bundesliga contest, with Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel subsequently saying Kane had twisted his ankle.

But it is understood Kane is still due to report for international duty at St George’s Park on Tuesday ahead of England playing friendlies at Wembley against Brazil next Saturday and Belgium three days later.

Tuchel told Bayern’s official website on Saturday: “(Kane) twisted his ankle in the goal netting. He’s been applying ice to it since.

“We don’t have any news yet. We’ll have to wait and see and hope that it’s nothing major.”

On Sunday morning, Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund was quoted by Bild as saying: “He will be looked at in England. He has trusted doctors there.

“We are in close coordination on this. Harry won’t take any risks.”

Later on Sunday an update on Bayern’s website confirmed that Kane had injured his left ankle against Darmstadt but would be joining up with England and would be “treated by the team doctors there, in close consultation with the FC Bayern medical department.”

Kane, England’s all-time highest scorer with 62 goals, broke the record for most goals netted in a debut Bundesliga season by registering Bayern’s second just before half-time on Saturday, taking him to 31 for the campaign.

The former Tottenham man said on X: “Proud to break a Bundesliga record but more importantly another good win.”