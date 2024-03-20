Spanish court grants bail to Dani Alves while appealing rape conviction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Spanish court grants bail to Dani Alves while appealing rape conviction

By Press Association
Brazilian footballer Dani Alves sits during his trial in Barcelona, Spain on February 5 2024 (D.Zorrakino/AP)
A Spanish court has decided to release Brazilian footballer Dani Alves if he pays a bail of one million euros (£854,474) and hands over his passports while awaiting the appeal of his conviction for raping a woman in Barcelona.

The court issued the ruling on Wednesday.

Alves was found guilty of having raped the woman in a nightclub in 2022 and was sentenced to four years and six months in prison.

Dani Alves sits during his trial in Barcelona, Spain on February 5 2024 (Jordi Borras/AP)

He has been behind bars since being arrested in January 2023.

His prior requests to be released on bail were denied because the court deemed him a flight risk.

Brazil does not extradite its own citizens when they are sentenced in other countries.

To now go free, in addition to the bail money, Alves is also required to hand over his Brazilian and Spanish passports and is prohibited from leaving the country.

He also cannot come within 1,000 metres of the victim or try to communicate with her.

The decision came a day after a hearing where Alves told the court via video conference from prison that he had no intention of fleeing the country, according to his lawyer, Ines Guardiola.

Mr Guardiola and the state prosecutor have appealed the conviction.

His defence is seeking his acquittal, while the prosecutor wants his prison sentence increased to nine years.

There is no date yet for the new trial at a higher court in Barcelona. It can then go to the Supreme Court in Madrid.

As part of his conviction, the court ordered Alves to pay 150,000 euros (£128,154) in compensation to the victim, banned him from approaching the victim’s home or place of work, and from communicating with her by any means for nine years.

He was with Mexican club Pumas when he was arrested. Pumas terminated his contract immediately.

Alves won dozens of titles with elite clubs including Barcelona and helped Brazil win two Copa Americas as well as an Olympic gold medal.

He played at his third World Cup, the only major title he hasn’t won, in 2022.

He played for Barcelona from 2008-16, helping to win three Champions Leagues, and briefly re-joined the club in 2022.

He still has a residence near the city.

Alves is being held at Brians 2 prison, about 45 minutes north west of Barcelona.