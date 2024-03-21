Ukraine’s capital Kyiv attacked by Russia for first time in 44 days

Ukraine’s capital has been attacked by Russia for the first time in 44 days as Kyiv residents woke early to loud explosions.

Ukraine’s Emergency Service said 13 people were wounded, including one child, and that dozens of people were evacuated from their homes.

Around 30 cruise and ballistic missiles were shot down over the city, said Serhii Popko, the head of the Kyiv City Administration.

Firefighters work near a crater after a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

In the Shevchenkivskyi district in western Kyiv, an apartment in a multistorey building and cars were set on fire as a result of the Russian attack, mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

The attack comes after Ukraine has continuously attacked Russia’s Belgorod region near the border with Ukraine for several days.