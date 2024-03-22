UN to vote on US resolution declaring immediate ceasefire in Gaza is imperative

The United Nations Security Council is set to vote on a United States-sponsored resolution declaring that “an immediate and sustained ceasefire” in Gaza is “imperative” to protect civilians and enable humanitarian aid to be delivered to more than two million hungry Palestinians.

US ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said she was optimistic that the 15-member council would approve the new, tougher draft resolution on Friday.

The draft being put to a vote “determines” — which is a council order — “the imperative of an immediate and sustained ceasefire”, with no direct link to the release of hostages taken during Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel, which was in the previous draft.

But it would unequivocally support diplomatic efforts “to secure such a ceasefire in connection with the release of all remaining hostages”.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP)

Russia’s deputy UN ambassador Dmitry Polyansky said Moscow will not be satisfied “with anything that doesn’t call for an immediate ceasefire”, saying it is what US secretary of state Antony Blinken is pressing for and what “everybody” wants.

He questioned the wording of the draft, asking, “What’s an imperative? I have an imperative to give you 100 dollars, but … it’s only an imperative, not 100 dollars.”

“So, somebody’s fooling around, I think, (with the) international community,” the Russian envoy said.

The Security Council had already adopted two resolutions on the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza, but none calling for a ceasefire.

Russia and China vetoed a US-sponsored resolution in late October calling for pauses in the fighting to deliver aid, protection of civilians, and a halt to arming Hamas.

They said it did not reflect global calls for a ceasefire.

Smoke and explosions rise inside the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel (Ariel Schalit/AP)

The US, Israel’s closest ally, has vetoed three resolutions demanding a ceasefire, the most recent being an Arab-backed measure supported by 13 council members with one abstention on February 20.

A day earlier, the US circulated a rival resolution, which has gone through major changes during negotiations before Friday’s vote.

It initially would have supported a temporary ceasefire linked to the release of all hostages, and the previous draft would have supported international efforts for a ceasefire as part of a hostage deal.

The vote will take place as Mr Blinken, America’s top diplomat, is on his sixth urgent mission to the Middle East since the Israel-Hamas war, discussing a deal for a ceasefire and hostage release, as well as post-war scenarios.

Nate Evans, the spokesperson for the US Mission to the United Nations who announced the Friday morning vote, said: “This resolution is an opportunity for the Council to speak with one voice to support the diplomacy happening on the ground and pressure Hamas to accept the deal on the table.”

Meanwhile, the 10 elected members of the Security Council have been drafting their own resolution, which would demand an immediate humanitarian ceasefire for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan that began on March 10 to be “respected by all parties leading to a permanent sustainable ceasefire”.

It also demands “the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages” and emphasises the urgent need to protect civilians and deliver humanitarian aid throughout the Gaza Strip.