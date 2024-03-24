Kevin Hart to be given Mark Twain Prize for American Humour

Comedian Kevin Hart is to receive the Mark Twain Prize for American Humour in a gala performance at the Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts on Sunday.

Hart, 44, has honed a signature style that combines his diminutive height, expressive face and motormouth delivery into a successful stand-up act.

In Hollywood, Hart made his movie debut in the 2002 film Paper Soldiers and came to mainstream fame through a string of scene-stealing cameos in hits such as 2005’s The 40-Year-Old-Virgin.

His films have grossed more than 4.23 billion dollars (£3.35 billion) globally.

Now in its 25th year, the Mark Twain Prize annually honours performers who have made a lasting impact on humour and culture.

Honorees receive a bronze bust of Twain, the iconic American writer and satirist whose real name was Samuel Clemens.

Mark Twain recipients are honoured with a night of testimonials and video tributes, often featuring previous award winners.

Other comedians receiving the lifetime achievement award include George Carlin, Whoopi Goldberg, Bob Newhart, Carol Burnett and Dave Chapelle.

Bill Cosby, the 2009 recipient, had his Mark Twain Prize rescinded in 2019 amid allegations of sexual assault.