Kyiv endures a third air attack in five days as Russia steps up bombardment

Multiple explosions were heard in Kyiv on Monday morning as a Russian attack hit the Ukrainian capital for the third time in five days.

The attack came amid an apparent escalation of aerial bombardment of cities by the Kremlin’s forces as the war stretches into its third year with the front line largely stationary.

Five people were injured in the strike on the Ukrainian capital, with two taken to hospital, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said Russia fired two ballistic missiles at Kyiv from occupied Crimea in the daylight attack, but both were intercepted above the city.

First response officers inspect the damage after a Russian air attack in Kyiv (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Multiple explosions were heard in the latest scare for residents.

Missile debris damaged homes in two districts and a gym in another district of the city, Ukraine’s National Police said.

The attack came three days after a concert hall attack in Russia that killed more than 130 people.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to tie the attack to Ukraine, even though an affiliate of the Islamic State group claimed responsibility.

Mr Putin could use the Moscow attack to shore up support for the war and as a pretext to escalate attacks on Ukraine, analysts said.