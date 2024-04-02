Mikel Arteta more focused on Arsenal’s silverware quest than new contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mikel Arteta more focused on Arsenal’s silverware quest than new contract

By Press Association
Mikel Arteta’s side are in the hunt for two trophies (Martin Rickett/PA)
Mikel Arteta is “really happy” at Arsenal but content to wait for discussions on a contract extension as he concentrates on the club’s quest for silverware.

The Spaniard’s existing deal at Emirates Stadium expires next summer.

Title challengers Arsenal sit second in the Premier League table – two points behind leaders Liverpool with nine games to go – ahead of hosting struggling Luton on Wednesday evening.

The Gunners are also chasing European glory and next week begin their two-legged Champions League quarter-final with Bayern Munich.

Asked if there was an update on his contract situation, Arteta replied: “No, nothing.

“I am really happy. I still have a year in my contract, that’s a long time in football. The players are happy, the club is happy, no issues.

“I’m just focusing on the games and winning football matches and that’s the most important thing right now.”

Arteta succeeded fellow Spaniard Unai Emery as Arsenal boss on a three-and-a-half-year contract in December 2019 before agreeing a two-year extension in May 2022.

Aaron Ramsdale
Aaron Ramsdale is out of favour at Arsenal (John Walton/PA)

The 42-year-old suggested out-of-favour goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale could also remain in north London next season amid speculation linking him with top-flight rivals Newcastle.

England international Ramsdale, who joined the Gunners from Sheffield United in 2021, was ever present in the league last term but has since slipped to second choice behind David Raya.

“You know I’m not going to comment on those things,” Arteta said of the transfer speculation involving Newcastle.

“There is a big reality that Aaron is here (next season) because he’s our player and he’s got a contract.”