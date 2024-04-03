South Africa’s parliament speaker resigns over accusations of bribery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
South Africa’s parliament speaker resigns over accusations of bribery

By Press Association
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula (Rodger Bosch/pool photo via AP)
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula (Rodger Bosch/pool photo via AP)

South Africa’s parliament speaker has resigned and relinquished her seat in the legislature over allegations of corruption, a day after she lost a bid in court that would block her arrest.

Prosecutors last week said they intend to charge Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula with corruption, accusing her of receiving about 135,000 dollars in bribes from a defence contractor during her three years as defence minister.

She allegedly received the payments between December 2016 and July 2019, while another bribe, amounting to 105,000 dollars, was not paid.

Ms Mapisa-Nqakula announced in a statement that she has tendered her resignation, but insisted she was innocent of the accusations against her.

“I have made this conscious decision in order to dedicate my time and focus to deal with the recently announced investigation against me by our country’s law enforcement agencies,” she said.

“My resignation is in no way an indication or admission of guilt regarding the allegations being levelled against me.”

Media reports in South Africa allege that on one occasion in February 2019, she received more than 15,000 dollars and a wig at a meeting at the country’s main international airport.

Ms Mapisa-Nqakula’s party, the African National Congress, is set to fight a crucial elections this year against the backdrop of high unemployment, rising poverty and anger over various allegations of corruption against its leaders.

Recent polls suggest the party could receive less than 50% of electoral support — the lowest level since it came into power in the country’s first all-race vote at the end of apartheid in 1994.

After Ms Mapisa-Nqakula’s announcement, it remained unclear if she would be taken into custody or surrender to authorities on her own, after the North Gauteng High Court dismissed her motion to avoid arrest.