BST Hyde Park headliner Morgan Wallen arrested for ‘throwing chair off rooftop’

By Press Association
Morgan Wallen was arrested (Alamy/PA)
US country star Morgan Wallen was arrested after he allegedly threw a chair off the rooftop of a bar in Tennessee.

Wallen, 30, was taken into custody on three felony counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanour count of disorderly conduct, the Metro Nashville Police said.

Wallen is alleged to have thrown a chair from the six-storey rooftop of Chief’s Bar in Nashville on Sunday, which landed “close” to two officers from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD).

The arrest comes months before the US star headlines BST Hyde Park in London on July 4 with his One Night At A Time show.

Wallen’s lawyer, Worrick Robinson, said in a statement to the PA news agency: “At 10.53pm Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

“He is co-operating fully with authorities.”

The arrest comes days after Wallen hit the headlines when fans booed at his concert in Indianapolis, after comments he made about the popularity of Taylor Swift.

“They told me right before I walked on stage that this is the single most attended concert in the history of this building,” he said at the Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday, in videos circulating online.

“I’m going to say that until Taylor Swift comes to town,” he said, which led to boos from concert-goers.

“We ain’t got to boo, we ain’t got to boo,” Wallen said, before thanking them for their loyalty.