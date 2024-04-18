Kenya’s military chief dies in helicopter crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Kenya’s military chief dies in helicopter crash

By Press Association
General Francis Ogolla was one of nine people killed in the incident (Brian Inganga/AP)
General Francis Ogolla was one of nine people killed in the incident (Brian Inganga/AP)

Kenya’s military chief General Francis Ogolla has died in a helicopter crash near the country’s border with Uganda, President William Ruto has announced.

The helicopter was carrying 11 people, including Gen Ogolla, when it crashed on Thursday and caught fire over a remote area, killing nine people onboard, the president – who has declared three days of national mourning – said.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

Gen Ogolla, 61, was on a tour of the country’s troubled western region that has seen frequent attacks by local bandits.

General Ogolla, right, with the King, left, and Kenya’s president William Ruto, centre, in Mombasa in November 2023
General Ogolla, right, with the King, left, and Kenya’s president William Ruto, centre, during a military ceremony in Mombasa in November 2023 (Brian Inganga/AP)

He was appointed Kenya’s chief of defence forces in April last year after General Robert Kibochi retired.

Political controversy surrounded Gen Ogolla even before his appointment, when he was accused by the country’s electoral commission chairperson as being part of a national security council delegation that tried to influence the outcome of the 2022 general election against Mr Ruto.

Mr Ruto later explained that he called Gen Ogolla before his appointment and said that, despite the election controversy, he was the most qualified for the job.

Gen Ogolla joined Kenya’s military force 40 years ago.

He was a graduate of Ecole Militaire de Paris, the National Defence College of Kenya, Egerton University and the University of Nairobi.

Gen Ogolla is survived by his wife Aileen, two children and a grandson.