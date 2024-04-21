Masters champion Scottie Scheffler closing in on victory at Hilton Head By Press Association April 21 2024, 5:26 am April 21 2024, 5:26 am Share Masters champion Scottie Scheffler closing in on victory at Hilton Head Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/world/6440310/masters-champion-scottie-scheffler-closing-in-on-victory-at-hilton-head/ Copy Link Scottie Scheffler chips to the green on the 15th hole during the third round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament (Chris Carlson/AP) Scottie Scheffler’s PGA Tour dominance looks to be showing no signs of slowing down as the world number one heads into the final day of the RBC Heritage with a one shot lead on 16 under. Fresh off securing his second Masters title in three years, the 27-year-old shot up the leaderboard at Hilton Head on Saturday with a bogey-free third-round score of eight under 63. He leads by one stroke from Austria’s Sepp Straka, while America’s Collin Morikawa sits outright third on 14 under. Ready for Sunday @RBC_Heritage 🏌️♂️Leaderboard after Round 3:1. Scottie Scheffler (-16)2. @SeppStraka (-15)3. @Collin_Morikawa (-14)T4. @SRTheegala (-13)T4. @PRodgersGolfT4. Ludvig Åberg— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 20, 2024 Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy carded a second straight round of 68 to be tied for 12th place on 10 under. Meanwhile, defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick is tied for 25th after the Englishman carded a third-round score of 70.