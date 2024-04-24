Megan Thee Stallion sued by former cameraman over ‘hostile work environment’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Megan Thee Stallion sued by former cameraman over ‘hostile work environment’

By Press Association
Megan Thee Stallion sued by former cameraman over ‘hostile work environment’ (Doug Peters/PA)
Megan Thee Stallion sued by former cameraman over ‘hostile work environment’ (Doug Peters/PA)

Megan Thee Stallion has been accused of creating an “intolerable” work environment in a new lawsuit.

The Californian lawsuit was filed by former cameraman Emilio Garcia, who claimed he worked for the US rapper from 2018 for five years, and alleges he was subject to fat shaming, unpaid wages, and wrongful termination during that time.

The allegations also claim that Megan Thee Stallion – real name Megan Pete – had sex in a moving car “right beside” Mr Garcia who could not get out, during a tour trip to Ibiza in 2022. He claims the alleged incident left him “embarrassed, mortified and offended”.

MTV Video Music Awards 2023 – Show – New Jersey
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion perform on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards 2023 (Doug Peters/PA)

In a statement given to the AP news agency, Megan Thee Stallion’s lawyer said they would deal with the lawsuit in court.

“This is an employment claim for money — with no sexual harassment claim filed and with salacious accusations to attempt to embarrass her,” US lawyer Alex Spiro said.

During the same trip to Spain, Mr Garcia claimed he was subject to fat-shaming taunts, including “spit your food out” and “you don’t need to be eating”, the documents said.

The lawsuit also includes a host of workplace related claims, including Mr Garcia being misclassified as an independent contractor, which allegedly deprived him of healthcare.

He also claims he was “forced to take on a myriad of duties and work much longer hours” and denied overtime pay as well as breaks for rests and meals.

“Defendant (Megan Thee) Stallion’s conduct created a hostile work environment for Plaintiff, making the conditions of his employment intolerable,” the court documents said.

The lawsuit also claims that his compensation structure was changed in 2022 from a monthly rate to a pay-per-task system which resulted in him “earning significantly less”.

Mr Garcia has claimed that in June 2023 he was told his “services would no longer be required” which he has alleged was in “retaliation for his complaints of wage and hour violations”.

“Plaintiff grapples with mounting anxiety, depression, and physical distress stemming from the toxic work environment, compounded by the trauma of unpaid work,” the lawsuit stated.