Australia and New Zealand honour their war dead with dawn services on Anzac Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Australia and New Zealand honour their war dead with dawn services on Anzac Day

By Press Association
Crowds attend the Anzac Day dawn service at Coogee Beach in Sydney (Mark Baker/AP)
Crowds attend the Anzac Day dawn service at Coogee Beach in Sydney (Mark Baker/AP)

Hundreds of thousands of people gathered under a full moon across Australia and New Zealand for dawn services on Thursday to commemorate their war dead on Anzac Day.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon attended a service in his country’s largest city Auckland, while Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese saw the sun rise at a Second World War memorial in the wilds of Australia’s nearest neighbour, Papua New Guinea.

April 25 is the date in 1915 when the Australia and New Zealand Army Corps landed on the beaches of Gallipoli, in north-west Turkey, in an ill-fated campaign that was the soldiers’ first combat of the First World War.

Mr Albanese trekked to the memorial in the town of Isurava over two days with Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape. Isurava was the site of a major battle where US and Australian troops fought the Japanese in August 1942.

Australia Anzac Day
Navy personnel march during the Anzac Day parade in the central business district of Sydney (Mark Baker/AP)

“Those who enlisted for the Second World War grew up in an Australia scarred by the memory of the first,” Nine Network reported Mr Albanese telling the gathering.

“Anzac Day has never asked us to exalt in the glories of war. Anzac Day asks us to stand against the erosion of time and to hold on to their names.”

Mr Marape called for “peace to prevail in all circumstances”.

Mr Albanese is using his trip to underscore enduring security ties between the two countries that deepened in December last year when he and Mr Marape signed a wide-ranging security agreement.

The signing was delayed by six months after a security pact between Papua New Guinea and the United States sparked riots in the South Pacific nation over concerns that the country’s sovereignty was being undermined.

Mr Marape said in December that his government’s security agreements with the US and Australia did not mean he was siding with those allies in their strategic competition with China.

China’s foreign minister Wang Yi visited Papua New Guinea at the weekend to discuss with Mr Marape building closer relations.

In New Zealand, Mr Luxon told the crowd that the country had to thank its military personnel for their freedom and democracy.

The Stuff news website reported Mr Luxon as saying: “It’s a sacred day for all New Zealanders.

“It’s a chance for us all to stop, to reflect, to remember, to commemorate great Kiwi service men and women in the past and present who have gone to stand up for our values.”