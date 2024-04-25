Turkish rail officials jailed over crash that left 25 dead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Turkish rail officials jailed over crash that left 25 dead

By Press Association
An overturned train car is seen near a village at Tekirdag province, Turkey (Mehmet Yirun/DHA-Depo Photos via AP)
A court in Turkey has sentenced nine rail officials to more than 108 years’ imprisonment over a crash six years ago that killed 25 people, local media reported.

A passenger train operated by Turkish State Railways derailed in July 2018 as it passed through Corlu district, 68 miles west of Istanbul.

The train was travelling from Unlukopru, near the Greek border, to Istanbul’s Halkali station, Turkey’s main rail route to Europe.

Seven children were among the dead and more than 300 people were injured.

An expert report submitted to Corlu 1st High Criminal Court said a rail embankment had collapsed due to heavy rain and found the railways operator at fault for not taking precautions against severe weather conditions.

The collapse of the embankment above a culvert left six carriages lying on their sides.

Photographs taken in the aftermath of the crash showed no ground support under a section of rail above the culvert.

Thirteen Turkish Railways officials stood trial for “causing death and injury by negligence”. Four were acquitted.

State-run Anadolu News Agency reported that Turkish Railways’ regional manager at the time was jailed for 17-and-a-half years, the heaviest sentence.

The shortest sentence was eight years, four months given to a deputy rail maintenance manager.

Families of the victims have campaigned for wider accountability for the crash, demanding senior managers at the rail company as well as Transport Ministry officials also face charges.

Misra Oz, whose nine-year-old son died in the crash, has been the most prominent face of the families’ grievances.

Three years ago, she was fined the equivalent of £1,000 for “insulting public officials” in relation to the disaster.

Speaking to a crowd of hundreds before the hearing, Ms Oz said that “today the people really responsible and who made the decisions that caused negligence are not here” and called for to “end this policy of impunity”.

In a statement issued after the hearing, the victims’ families said the case would “not end unless the high-ranking officials are put on trial”.

The leader of Turkey’s main opposition party, Ozgur Ozel, was one of several politicians who attended the trial.

“Perhaps we are seeing that public officials are being punished for the first time, that the culture of impunity is set back for the first time,” he said after the sentencing.

In recent years Turkey has sought to modernise its rail network, building several high-speed inter-city lines, but most passengers still prefer air or road travel.

In the country’s worst recent rail disaster, 41 people were killed and 80 injured in 2004 when a high-speed train derailed in the northwestern province of Sakarya.