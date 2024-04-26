Joe Biden says he is ‘happy to debate’ Donald Trump

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Joe Biden says he is ‘happy to debate’ Donald Trump

By Press Association
President Joe Biden (Evan Vucci/AP)
President Joe Biden (Evan Vucci/AP)

US President Joe Biden has said he is willing to debate his presumptive Republican opponent, Donald Trump, later this autumn – his most definitive comment yet on the issue.

The comment came during an interview with the Sirius XM radio host Howard Stern, who asked Mr Biden whether he would participate in debates against Mr Trump.

“I am, somewhere. I don’t know when,” Mr Biden said.

Donald Trump
Donald Trump (Michael M Santiago/Pool Photo via AP)

“But I’m happy to debate him.”

So far, Mr Biden’s re-election campaign had declined to commit to participating in the debates, a hallmark of every general election presidential campaign since 1976.

The president himself had also been vague, saying in March that whether he debated Mr Trump “depends on his behaviour”.

Chris LaCivita, Trump campaign senior adviser, quickly responded to Mr Biden’s remarks on the social media site X, saying: “OK let’s set it up!”

The Trump campaign had said the former president is “willing to debate anytime, any place and anywhere”, although Mr Trump did not participate in any of the Republican primary debates this cycle.

The Commission on Presidential Debates has already announced the dates and locations for the three general election debates between the presidential candidates: September 16 in San Marcos, Texas; October 1 in Petersburg, Virginia; and October 9 in Salt Lake City.

The lone vice presidential debate is slated for September 25 in Easton, Pennsylvania.

Mr Biden engages in relatively fewer press interviews than his predecessors, and his aides tend to choose outlets and media avenues outside the traditional press corps that covers the president in Washington.

President Joe Biden arrives on Air Force One at John F Kennedy International Airport in New York
Joe Biden said his favourite president was Thomas Jefferson (Evan Vucci/AP)

His interview with Stern on Friday, which ran well over an hour, took on a conversational and introspective tone and spanned topics that included Mr Biden’s upbringing, family, and his favourite president (Thomas Jefferson, Mr Biden said).

Less the “shock jock” of old, Stern still commands a loyal audience.

And he has become known for his conversational interviewing skills.

He can turn talks with celebrities into revealing discussions, often by asking things others might be afraid to, but not in confrontational ways.