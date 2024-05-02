Six-time Ryder Cup star Peter Oosterhuis dies aged 75

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News World

Six-time Ryder Cup star Peter Oosterhuis dies aged 75

By Press Association
Peter Oosterhuis (right), who played in six Ryder Cups, has died at the age of 75 (PA Archive)
Former Ryder Cup player and much-loved television commentator Peter Oosterhuis has died at the age of 75, the PGA Tour has announced.

Oosterhuis, who topped the European Tour’s Order of Merit from 1971-1974 and twice finished runner-up in the Open Championship, had been suffering from Alzheimer’s since 2014.

He died on Thursday, a day before what would have been his 76th birthday.

Following a successful amateur career, Oosterhuis turned professional in 1968 and quickly made his mark with a tie for sixth in the 1970 Open at St Andrews, where Jack Nicklaus defeated Doug Sanders in a play-off.

He finished top of the European Tour’s money list for the first time in 1971 and had a great chance to win the Masters in 1973 when he took a three-shot lead into the final round, but a closing 74 left him in a tie for third, two shots behind winner Tommy Aaron.

Oosterhuis also finished second in the Open in 1974 and 1982 and although all six of his Ryder Cup appearances ended in defeat at a time of American dominance, he defeated Arnold Palmer (twice), Johnny Miller, JC Snead and Gene Littler in singles.

Given honorary life membership of the European Tour in 2016, Oosterhuis is survived by his second wife, Ruth Ann, and his son Rob, a professional golfer.

Former Ryder Cup captain Bernard Gallacher, who partnered Oosterhuis in the biennial competition, paid tribute to his former team-mate.

“This is an incredibly sad day for everyone who was lucky enough to know Peter, but also for the game of golf as a whole,” Gallacher told the DP World Tour website.

“I played alongside Peter at boys, youths and senior amateur level all the way through to being his partner in the 1971 Ryder Cup in Missouri, where we combined to beat Lee Trevino and Billy Casper before he went on to win both his singles matches, including beating Arnold Palmer.

“Peter was an incredibly intelligent golfer, dedicated to his craft and to practice. He excelled in course management and putting which made him a very difficult opponent to get the better of.

“He was also a very intelligent man and a lovely person to be with in company.

“I never heard him talk badly of anyone in the decades I knew him and that, alongside his eloquence and deep knowledge of the game, was the reason he was also such a popular and excellent broadcaster.”