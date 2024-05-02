Chelsea launch late bid for European football with damaging defeat for Tottenham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chelsea launch late bid for European football with damaging defeat for Tottenham

By Press Association
Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah scored against Tottenham (John Walton/PA)
Tottenham’s Champions League hopes were dealt a damaging blow as they fell to a 2-0 Premier League defeat by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Ange Postecoglou’s side were left trailing fourth-placed Aston Villa by seven points and now have just a single game in hand, as goals from Trevoh Chalobah and Nicolas Jackson saw Mauricio Pochettino emerge victorious against his former club to enhance his team’s own chances of qualifying for Europe.

This was far from Spurs at their fluid, swashbuckling best, and rarely did they put serious pressure on a Chelsea backline that had already posted the club’s worst league defensive record in more than 30 years.

Instead, it was Spurs’ rearguard that looked uncertain and frail. First, Chalobah was afforded a clear run at Conor Gallagher’s cross in the first half as Chelsea stole into a deserved lead, then with 18 minutes to go Son Heung-min and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg did little but stand and watch as Jackson pounced when Cole Palmer’s 30-yard free-kick thudded off the underside of the crossbar.

Chelsea climbed to eighth, their highest position since Pochettino was appointed in July and with realistic hope of reaching the Europa League, but Tottenham’s top-four ambition now looks increasingly unlikely.

The hosts had made by far the livelier start. After four minutes, Mykhailo Mudryk placed the ball into the left channel for Jackson darting inside Cristian Romero to chase. Guglielmo Vicario stood up and took the sting off Jackson’s shot, allowing the covering Micky van de Ven to scoop the ball to safety as it inched towards the line.

Noni Madueke, fresh from his goal against Villa on Saturday, went close midway through the half. After skipping infield from the right touchline he stepped across two Spurs defenders and hit a shot that cleared the bar by inches.

Then came the opening goal. Gallagher’s free-kick sailed over everybody, and around the back stole Chalobah, leaping and arching a header high over Vicario and in. VAR checked for offside and for a foul by Marc Cucurella, but the goal stood and Chelsea lead.

The lively Mudryk sent a curling effort fractionally beyond a post as the hosts settled firmly into the ascendency. It had been a strong first half from the Ukrainian, commanding the left side with vision and crisp, clinical deliveries.

Romero got free at the back post from Pedro Porro’s free-kick late in the half but thudded his header wide, then Chalobah dived in to deflect Pape Sarr’s effort behind. They were the clearest openings created by an uncharacteristically blunt Spurs attack.

Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson
Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson was on target against Spurs (John Walton/PA)

For 15 minutes after the break, Postecoglou’s side hemmed Chelsea in their own half, but summoned little in the way of genuine threat. Porro got in down the right and forced Djordje Petrovic to beat the ball away at his near post, a rare sight of goal in a lacklustre display.

James Maddison was summoned from the bench to try and light a Tottenham spark, but Chelsea continued to chase, harry and hound, crowding out what little space opened up in their defensive half.

Instead it was them that put the game to bed. Cucurella was fouled by Dejan Kulusevski 30 yards out, Palmer’s audacious free-kick cracked the bar and Jackson was first on the scene to make it two.