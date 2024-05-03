Planet Of The Apes star Kevin Durand says original film inspired acting career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Planet Of The Apes star Kevin Durand says original film inspired acting career

By Press Association
Planet Of The Apes star Kevin Durand says original film inspired acting career (Stills Press/Alamy)
Planet Of The Apes star Kevin Durand says original film inspired acting career (Stills Press/Alamy)

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes star Kevin Durand said the original 1968 film “made me want to be an actor”.

The Canadian actor plays Proximus Caesar, the leader of a coastal clan of apes, in the latest film set several generations in the future of the franchise, from filmmaker Wes Ball – who directed the Maze Runner trilogy.

Durand and Ball appeared at the red carpet premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles alongside stars Owen Teague, who plays young ape Noa, and Freya Allan, who plays a human named Nova.

LA Premiere of “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”
Owen Teague arrives a the premiere of Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The original 1968 film was directed by Franklin J Schaffner and led to many iterations, including the latest three films in 2011, 2014 and 2017 starring British actor Andy Serkis as protagonist Caesar.

“It was actually the 1968 film that made me want to be an actor, when I realised that the people behind the rubber masks were actually humans, I was relieved to know that,” Durand told the PA news agency on the red carpet.

“Not only because then I wasn’t so scared anymore, but also because I was like ‘oh wow maybe I could make a living doing this’.

“And there’s my giant head behind us which is absolutely bananas,” Durand said, pointing to a statue of his character on the red carpet.

US star William H Macy, who plays a human named Trevathan in the film, was also inspired by the original Oscar-nominated film.

LA Premiere of “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”
William H Macy arrives a the premiere of Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

“I saw the original when I was a kid in a movie theatre and I remember the gasp from the audience when you saw the Statue of Liberty sticking out of the sand – it’s an iconic image now,” the 74-year-old told PA.

“So it seemed like a no-brainer for me to do this, and it’s a great script, it’s a really well-written script, it’s such an unusual premise.

“And oh those clever people, I think they’ve opened the door for many many more films in this franchise, because there is a lot of places it could go now.”

Meanwhile Durand described how the cast got into character before filming on location in Australia.

“We did ape school for about six weeks and learnt about the differences between humans and for me specifically bonobo (species of ape), we just learnt how to move and the voice was born,” he said.

LA Premiere of “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”
Freya Allan arrives a the premiere of Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The 50-year-old, who recently starred in the horror film Abigail alongside the late Angus Cloud, added: “I remember walking the sidewalk when I first moved here, 173 years ago.

“I couldn’t get an agent, I couldn’t get anybody to answer a phone and to be here and see my big fat head right there is absolutely surreal, it’s a dream come true.”

British actress Allan, who starred in Netflix’s The Witcher alongside Henry Cavill, described Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes as the “best filming experience” she has ever had.

“The locations were stunning, the cast were the best I’ve ever worked with, Wes – the best director,” the 22-year-old told PA.

Before the stars arrived at the premiere, “apes” riding a trio of horses paraded down the red carpet.

Meanwhile Australian actor Travis Jeffery, who plays an ape named Anaya, said they shot the film and the special effects team worked on it for a year.

“It has been a long journey,” the 35-year-old told PA.

“I hadn’t done any motion capture before so we’re in these grey suits with our helmets with a camera and our facecam and we’re wandering around.

“It’s a lot of adjusting to objects in your way, you’re not using much, you might be in a blank room with something to jump on, it’s just really you and the other actors.

“The technology has come so far that we were on location a lot, in Australia … we went to the Blue Mountains we kind of had it for real while playing planet chimps.

“It’s a real mix of imagination and technology and some locations, it’s a great challenge as an actor, it’s a lot of fun.”

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes will be released in UK cinemas on May 9.