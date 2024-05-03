Hall & Oates confirm split following ongoing legal dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Hall & Oates confirm split following ongoing legal dispute

By Press Association
Pop duo Hall & Oates have confirmed their split (Albert Knapp/Alamy/PA)
Pop duo Hall & Oates have confirmed their split (Albert Knapp/Alamy/PA)

Hall & Oates have announced their musical split after five decades performing together.

The US pop duo became entangled in an ongoing legal dispute last year regarding John Oates’ alleged attempt to sell his half of their jointly owned company, Whole Oats Enterprises.

“It hit me by surprise,” Hall told Variety magazine.

John Oates
John Oates, one half of the pop duo (Ken Howard/Alamy/PA)

“I don’t know, man — all I can say is people change and sometimes you don’t really know someone like you thought you did.

“Difficulties can be made from things that aren’t difficult, and then it goes to a place where it can never come back from.

“It’s unfortunate and untimely, but some things just change. People rewrite history and harbour thoughts you had no idea about.”

Hall officially confirmed it is the last fans will see of the band, revealing the duo have not had a creative relationship for “at least 25 years”.

“We didn’t write songs together, we didn’t do anything together except perform live shows,” the 77-year-old said.

Daryl Hall
Daryl Hall attending the 1998 Brit awards in London (Peter Jordan/PA)

The duo first formed in 1970 and produced hits including Rich Girl, Maneater, Private Eyes, I Can’t Go For That and Kiss On My List. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014, and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame two years later.

Last year, a judge sided with singer Hall in his request to keep Oates temporarily blocked from selling his share of the duo’s joint venture without his musical partner’s permission.

Hall has since reunited with fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and British star Dave Stewart – best known for his Eurythmics duo with Annie Lennox – on his upcoming sixth solo album.

“Dave has been my shadow partner since 1984,” Hall said.

“We’re best friends. This was a real duo album, two people coming together, understanding one another and writing songs — most of them were written on the spot.

“I had ideas and Dave enhanced them. It’s a real 50-50 project. Dave and I have a real partnership and have had for a long time.”

Hall insisted that a number of the track titles, which were speculated to have been about Oates, “couldn’t be less about that”.

A representative for Oates has been contacted for comment.