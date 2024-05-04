Mikel Arteta highlights quality of recruitment after Arsenal maintain momentum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mikel Arteta highlights quality of recruitment after Arsenal maintain momentum

By Press Association
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta celebrates after the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday May 4, 2024.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta celebrates after the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday May 4, 2024.

Mikel Arteta praised Arsenal’s summer recruitment drive as Kai Havertz and Declan Rice both shone in a comfortable win over Bournemouth that keeps the Gunners top of the Premier League.

Arsenal are potentially two wins away from winning their league title in 20 years after seeing off a spirited Cherries side at the Emirates Stadium.

A Bukayo Saka penalty, won by Havertz, set the hosts on their way to a 3-0 win, which was wrapped up be a Leandro Trossard strike assisted by Rice, who then smashed home in added time to add the gloss to the scoreline.

The destiny of the title remains out of Arsenal’s hands as reigning champions Manchester City have a game in hand but all Arteta’s side can do at this stage is win their remaining fixtures.

In recent weeks Havertz has impressed as Arteta’s defacto centre-forward, while only Kevin De Bruyne has more assists in 2024 than Rice – the £105million club-record signing from West Ham who continues to perform at the highest level.

Add to that David Raya winning the golden glove for the most clean sheets following his loan move from Brentford and Arsenal’s summer window is starting to prove to be a shrewd one.

Asked how high the signings have raised the ceiling at Arsenal, Arteta replied: “A lot.

“If we spend money we’d better do it wisely and in the most effective way. We’re really happy with the recruitment that we had. It had a big impact in the team, it has raised not only the level of the team but the level of the rest of the players as well.

“You see today we had some big performances from a lot of individuals, if we want to be at this stage then you need that.”

Arsenal dominated a first half in which they broke the deadlock with their 16th shot, Saka coolly slotting home from the spot after Havertz was adjudged to have been tripped by Mark Travers.

“It was probably the best first half we’ve played all season,” added Arteta – whose side face Manchester United at Old Trafford next week before hosting Everton on the final day.

“We were unbelievable – everything flowing, super composed on the ball. We generated so many chances, we could have gone three, four, five (up) easily and we didn’t.”

Arsenal v Bournemouth – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
There was frustration in north London for Andoni Iraola (Adam Davy/PA)

Bournemouth will feel hard done by as the Havertz penalty award was a contentious one, as was the decision to rule out an Antoine Semenyo effort for a shove by Dominic Solanke on Raya with the score at 2-0.

Andoni Iraola conceded his team did not deserve to leave north London with the three points but suggested he may have to start asking his players to look for decisions as he fumed at the Havertz call.

“First of all, I have to say that Arsenal deserved to win,” he said.

“But I don’t think the game should have gone the way it did, with the penalty decisions. For me, Kai Havertz is the one trying to find the contact.

“If we are giving penalties for this, then as a coach I have to say ‘look for the contact’.”