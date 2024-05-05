Pep Guardiola says Manchester City have no room for error

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pep Guardiola says Manchester City have no room for error

By Press Association
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts on the touchline during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Saturday May 4, 2024.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts on the touchline during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Saturday May 4, 2024.

Pep Guardiola is convinced Manchester City will need to win all three of their remaining fixtures to see off Arsenal in the title race.

The champions will claim a fourth successive Premier League crown if they beat Fulham, Tottenham and West Ham in their final games.

Yet any slip-up could open the door for the Gunners, who currently lead the table by a point but have played one match more.

City manager Guardiola said: “If we win the games we will be champions, so the players know it, feel it, and have the experience of doing it in the past. But they have to do it again.

“It’s going to be easy? No. It’s in our hands but everyone knows you cannot make one little mistake because you will lose the Premier League. They know it, we know it.

“You see their level of consistency since the winter break, the way they are playing. It’s not the fact that they are winning, it’s the way they play.

“You smell that they are not going to lose in the games they have left. They are not going to.”

City emphatically underlined their status as favourites by hammering Wolves 5-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Erling Haaland scored four goals as Guardiola’s side issued a strong response to Arsenal’s victory over Bournemouth earlier in the day.

Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
Erling Haaland had a good day against Wolves (Richard Sellers/PA)

The running order is reversed next weekend as City travel to Fulham on Saturday before Arsenal play at Manchester United the following day.

That could give City the chance to land a psychological blow by going top, but Guardiola does not particularly see that as an advantage.

He said: “If we play Fulham after or before we have to win, and Arsenal know they have to win.

“When we arrived (on Saturday) the players knew guys if we didn’t win – ciao ciao, bye bye. See each other next season. It’s not complicated. It doesn’t matter if it’s before or after.”