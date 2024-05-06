Met Gala 2024 will see stars interpret ‘Sleeping Beauties’ theme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Met Gala 2024 will see stars interpret ‘Sleeping Beauties’ theme

By Press Association
Met Gala 2024 will see stars interpret ‘Sleeping Beauties’ theme (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
The biggest names in film, music, TV and fashion will ascend the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Monday with their interpretation of the theme Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.

The Met Gala, known as fashion’s biggest night, is held on the first Monday in May and celebrates the opening of the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition at the New York museum.

The official dress code this year is The Garden Of Time, inspired by a story by JG Ballard about a man who turns back time by plucking each flower in his garden until it is barren – which could inspire a host of floral and botanical looks.

The MET Gala 2019 – New York
Lady Gaga attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute in 2019 (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

The guest list is kept a secret but over the years, viral looks have been delivered by stars including Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish and Rihanna.

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour has been running the Met Gala since 1995.

This year, her celebrity co-chairs are Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez and first-time attendee Chris Hemsworth.

Fashion powerhouse Zendaya most recently impressed with her futuristic, sci-fi inspired looks during the Dune: Part Two press tour, as well as her tenniscore ensembles during the Challengers press tour.

The MET Gala 2019 – New York
Zendaya attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2019 (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Meanwhile, Lopez has been a long-time presence on the Met Gala steps, attending 13 Met Galas since 2004.

Last year, the theme was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty, in tribute to the designer who died in 2019.

The Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion exhibition will feature around 200 fragile and rare pieces from the Costume Institute’s archive, inspired by the natural world.

The exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art will run from May 10 until September 2.