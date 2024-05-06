Boy shot dead after Perth stabbing had no ties to Sydney teenagers – police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Boy shot dead after Perth stabbing had no ties to Sydney teenagers – police

By Press Association
Western Australian Police Commissioner Col Blanch took a press conference over the shooting (AP)
Western Australian Police Commissioner Col Blanch took a press conference over the shooting (AP)

A 16-year-old boy who was shot dead by police after stabbing a man in the Australian city of Perth had been part of a deradicalisation programme but had no links to an alleged network of teenage extremists in Sydney, authorities said.

The boy had participated in the federally funded Countering Violent Extremism scheme for two years but had no criminal record, Western Australia police minister Paul Papalia said.

He added: “The challenge we confront with people like the 16-year-old in this incident is that he’s known to hold views that are dangerous and potentially he could be radicalised.

“But the problem with individuals like this is they can act at short notice without warning and be very dangerous.”

On the potential for the boy to have been radicalised, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he was concerned by social media pushing extreme positions.

He told reporters: “It’s a dynamic that isn’t just an issue for government. It’s an issue for our entire society, whether it be violent extremism, misogyny and violence against women. It is an issue that of course I’m concerned about.”

Western Australia Police Commissioner Col Blanch said the boy had phoned police late on Saturday saying he was about to commit “acts of violence” but did not say where. Minutes later, a member of the public reported to police seeing the boy with a knife in a hardware store car park.

Three police officers responded, one armed with a gun and two with stun guns. Police deployed both stun guns but they failed to incapacitate the boy before he was killed by a single gunshot, Mr Blanch said.

Car park
A 16-year-old boy was shot dead by police after a stabbing incident in Perth (Australian Broadcasting Corporation via AP)

The stabbing victim is a man in his 30s who was wounded in the back. He was in serious but stable condition at a Perth hospital, police said.

Mr Blanch said members of the local Muslim community had raised concerns with police about the boy’s behaviour before he was killed on Saturday.

The boy had said in a text message to associates, “I am going on the path of jihad tonight for the sake of Allah,” Australian Associated Press reported, prompting several to alert police.

Police said the stabbing had the hallmarks of a terrorist attack but have not declared it as such.

Factors that can influence that decision include whether state police need federal resources, including the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation domestic spy agency.

“We are dealing with complex issues, both mental health issues but also online radicalization issues,” Mr Blanch said on Sunday.

“But we believe he very much is acting alone and we do not have concerns at this time that there is an ongoing network or other concerns that might have been seen over in Sydney.”