Cardi B ‘shuts down’ carpet at Met Gala with bold fashion ensemble

By Press Association
Cardi B attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Cardi B attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

US rapper Cardi B made a bold Met Gala fashion statement, posing with a voluminous black tulle train and matching headwrap.

“This is the way you shut down the Met Gala carpet,” Vogue livestream host La La Anthony said, as attendees were forced to wait for a team of nine staff to fan out Cardi B’s dress at the bottom of the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps.

The show-stopping look from Wap singer Cardi B was paired with diamond and emerald jewellery and engulfed the off-white and airbrushed green stairs in New York.

2024 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Lizzo attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Among the bold fashion statements came US singer Lizzo, who was sporting a sculpted corset reminiscent of a tree in a botanical-themed look in line with the official Garden Of Time dress code, from designer Victor Weinsanto.

The annual fundraiser also saw Coachella headliner Doja Cat wear mascara tears paired with a wet-look ensemble.

The US rapper provided a unique twist on the Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion theme wearing a wet oversized t-shirt which clung to her body and mascara seemingly streaming from her eyes.

2024 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Tyla attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Meanwhile Grammy-winning singer Tyla leaned into the “time” aspect of this year’s theme sporting a sand-adorned Balmain gown alongside a sand-filled hourglass clock in place of a bag.

US singer-songwriter Camila Cabello also had a clutch bag made of real ice, with a rose in the centre, in another nod to the time aspect of the theme.

Anyone But You actress Sydney Sweeney arrived on the carpet sporting a bold new hair choice, alongside fellow actress Michelle Williams.

2024 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Sydney Sweeney attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Sweeney paired her custom Miu Miu sky blue tulle gown and leather gloves with a brunette bob and a fringe.

While Williams kept the Barbiecore aesthetic alive, debuting a pink pixie cut hairstyle on the carpet, adorned with a sparkly headpiece.

Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh was also wearing a textured foil Balenciaga gown, sporting a short bob hairstyle similar to Nicki Minaj, who graced the steps of the met in Marni yellow dress adorned with multi-coloured flowers and a matching bag.