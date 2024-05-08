Three men charged with killing Sikh activist in Canada appear in court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three men charged with killing Sikh activist in Canada appear in court

By Press Association
Members of British Columbia’s Sikh community gather in front of the courthouse in Surrey, British Columbia (Chuck Chiang/AP)
Three Indian men charged with killing Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia last year have appeared in court.

The case set off a diplomatic spat after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there were “credible allegations” of Indian involvement.

Canadian police had arrested the three Indian men last week in Edmonton, Alberta, and they have been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Members of British Columbia’s Sikh community gather in front of the courthouse in Surrey, British Columbia
Canadian Mounted Police Superintendent Mandeep Mooker said on Friday that the investigation into whether the men had ties to India’s government was ongoing.

Mr Nijjar, 45, was shot to death in his pickup truck last June after he left the Sikh temple he led in the city of Surrey.

An Indian-born citizen of Canada, he owned a plumbing business and was a leader in what remains of a once-strong movement to create an independent Sikh homeland.

India designated him a terrorist in 2020 and at the time of his death had been seeking his arrest for alleged involvement in an attack on a Hindu priest.

India has denied involvement in the killing.

In response to the allegations, India told Canada last year to remove 41 of its 62 diplomats in the country.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa
Tensions remain but have somewhat eased since.

The arrested men — Kamalpreet Singh, 22, Karan Brar, 22, and Karanpreet Singh, 28 — appeared in court on Tuesday via a video link and agreed to a trial in English.

They were ordered to appear in British Columbia Provincial Court again on May 21.

Brar and Karanpreet Singh appeared in the morning.

Kamalpreet’s appearance was delayed until the afternoon as he waited to speak to a lawyer.

The small provincial courtroom was filled with spectators during the morning session.

In this photograph taken with a drone, people sit on the front lawn of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara, in Surrey, British Columbia
Others crowded into an overflow room to watch the proceedings via video.

Richard Fowler, the defence lawyer representing Brar, said the case will eventually be moved to the Supreme Court and combined into one case.

Around 100 people gathered outside the courthouse waving yellow flags and holding photos of Indian government officials whom they accuse of being involved in Mr Nijjar’s killing.

Canadian police say the three suspects had been living in Canada as non-permanent residents.

A bloody decadelong Sikh insurgency shook north India in the 1970s and 1980s until it was crushed in a government crackdown in which thousands of people were killed, including prominent Sikh leaders.

The Khalistan homeland movement has lost much of its political power but still has supporters in the Indian state of Punjab, as well as in the sizable overseas Sikh diaspora.

While the active insurgency ended years ago, the Indian government has repeatedly warned that Sikh separatists were trying to make a comeback.