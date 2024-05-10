Pep Guardiola promises Manchester City won’t be left ‘high and dry’ by Fulham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Pep Guardiola promises Manchester City won’t be left ‘high and dry’ by Fulham

By Press Association
Pep Guardiola is concerned about the length of the grass at Craven Cottage (Richard Sellers/PA)
Pep Guardiola is concerned about the length of the grass at Craven Cottage (Richard Sellers/PA)

Pep Guardiola has revealed Manchester City have been training on long and dry grass this week in preparation for Saturday’s trip to Fulham.

Title-chasing City’s possession-based passing game is suited to the slick, watered surface they usually play on at the Etihad Stadium.

City boss Guardiola claimed his team benefited from a slower pitch when they won at Nottingham Forest last month because it caused the hosts to spurn some gilt-edged chances.

However, that was widely perceived as a gentle dig at Forest for not preparing a quicker track and he appears to be expecting Fulham to take a similar approach this weekend.

“Here we are, one week left to give all we have,” said Guardiola, whose side will win a fourth successive Premier League if they win their three remaining games.

“It’s 12.30, a sunny day in London. I don’t know about the grass, last season it was so so high and dry.

“We have to adapt like with Nottingham, try to fight back with three points.

“Yesterday we trained part of the session with a dry, high (grass) to feel it, to adapt, and after we went to another normal pitch.

“It’s a massive difference, massive. It’s another game, another game. You have to adapt.”

Guardiola compared the situation to tennis.

The Spaniard said: “There have been a few games – not many because here in England, of the 12 months 10 are winter and it’s raining!

“But when we arrive at the early and last games of the season, it is something we have to think about.

“I saw the forecast, it’s a sunny day in London so you have to adapt in that situation, play in another rhythm and way. The passes must be stronger, faster, quicker. The control must attack the ball more.

“It’s completely different, it’s not basketball. It’s like Wimbledon or Roland Garros – ask a tennis player, the speed of the ball is different.”

City head to London trailing Arsenal by a point at the top of the table but, significantly, having played a game fewer.

The Gunners then face Manchester United on Sunday before wrapping up their campaign against Everton. City play their game in hand at Tottenham in midweek and then face West Ham in their final game.

While the title race is Guardiola’s immediate priority, City are due to play in a revamped 32-team Club World Cup in 2025.

That tournament was in the news this week as global players’ union Fifpro and the World Leagues Association threatened legal action because of its impact on an already congested calendar.

“One day they will sit down with each other and realise that there are 365 days in a year, no more,” said Guardiola when asked his opinion at a press conference.

“We can change that? We can try but maybe it doesn’t work!”

Asked if he could one day envisage himself taking on an administrative role to tackle such issues, Guardiola said: “Absolutely not. I don’t like ties. I like to wear sneakers.

“I don’t like meetings or official dinners or this kind of stuff. Maybe I will give advice.”