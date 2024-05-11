Eurovision grand final will conclude this year’s contest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eurovision grand final will conclude this year’s contest

By Press Association
Olly Alexander rehearsing Dizzy at the Second Rehearsal of the Grand Final at Malmo Arena in Sweden 24 (Corinne Cumming/EBU/PA)
Olly Alexander rehearsing Dizzy at the Second Rehearsal of the Grand Final at Malmo Arena in Sweden 24 (Corinne Cumming/EBU/PA)

The grand final marks the end of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest which has been mired in controversy.

The televised final on Saturday at the Malmo Arena in Sweden will see the big five countries, UK, France, Spain, Germany and Italy, joined by reigning champions Sweden and 20 qualifying countries to perform in a bid to win the title.

It is not yet known whether Netherlands entrant Joost Klein will perform, having missed two scheduled dress rehearsal’s on Friday while an investigation into an unspecified “incident” was carried out.

The 26-year-old Dutch rapper and singer qualified with his up-tempo song Europapa, a tribute to his late parents.

Among the other acts who qualified during the semi-finals was Israeli contestant Eden Golan, whose participation in the wake of the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza has been a point of debate.

Her emotional song Hurricane was reworked from a previous track called October Rain, which was thought to reference the Hamas attacks on Israel that sparked the conflict.

Eurovision 2024
Irish entrant Bambie Thug rehearsing Doomsday Blue (EBU/Sarah-Louise Bennett/PA)

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, whose mother Malena Ernman represented Sweden at Eurovision in 2009, joined pro-Palestinian protesters on the streets of Malmo calling for a boycott of the competition.

On X, Thunberg claimed Israel is trying to “artwash” Eurovision, referencing the use of artistic performance to distract from perceived negative actions by people, groups, governments or countries.

“We will not accept that a country currently committing genocide is allowed a platform to artwash themselves.

“The world cannot remain silent in a genocide,” the 21-year-old said.

Israel has strongly denied any accusations of genocide, and has maintained that it has the right to defend itself following the attacks launched by Hamas in October that saw more than 1,000 Israelis killed and kidnapped.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was “proud” of Golan for participating in the competition, while UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hit out at the demonstrations saying they were “wrong” and “unfair”, according to a spokesperson.

UK contestant Olly Alexander, who is the lead singer of pop band Years And Years, is hoping to impress in the final with his song Dizzy featuring an upside-down dressing room staging and cameras rotating to create a spinning feel.

Meanwhile Irish entry Bambie Thug also landed a place in the grand final, which makes them the first Irish finalist since 2018 following a vote for their performance of Doomsday Blue.

Among the favourite acts entering the final is Swedish duo Marcus and Martinus with their track Unforgettable.

Sweden is hosting the competition following the victory of its singer Loreen in Liverpool last year, and it is also the 50-year anniversary of Abba giving Sweden its first win with their hit song Waterloo.

Irish presenter Graham Norton will host coverage of the event live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, while Scott Mills and Rylan Clark will lead commentary on BBC Radio 2.

The grand final will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 8pm on Saturday.