Yoane Wissa wins it for Brentford at Bournemouth with late strike

By Press Association
Brentford’s Yoane Wissa films a video on a phone at the end of the game (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Brentford’s Yoane Wissa films a video on a phone at the end of the game (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Yoane Wissa’s dramatic stoppage-time goal handed Brentford their first ever Premier League win over Bournemouth after an incident-packed 2-1 victory at the Vitality Stadium.

Dominic Solanke’s 19th goal of the season looked to have earned Bournemouth a deserved point moments after Bryan Mbuemo had put the visitors in front with his 50th Bees goal.

But Wissa – who had set up Mbuemo’s opener – had the last word in the fifth minute of injury time to add to the Cherries’ frustration after Andoni Iraola’s side had seen two first-half goals controversially chalked off.

Brentford started brightly and Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers was the first to be called into action, getting down well to keep out Keane Lewis-Potter’s goal-bound low shot.

Antoine Semenyo then saw his long-range effort punched away by Bretford number one Mark Flekken, who was also equal to a Dango Outtara effort as the hosts began to take control of the game.

Solanke thought he had broken the deadlock in the 26th minute when he coolly slotted past Flekken after being played through by Semenyo.

Bournemouth’s joy was short-lived as the goal was chalked off following a VAR review as the officials decided Semenyo had controlled the ball with his hand in the build-up, even though replays suggested it was not a deliberate act.

Rookie referee Matt Donohue, taking charge of his first Premier League game, felt the wrath of Iraola’s fury and the Bournemouth boss was shown a yellow card for protesting over the award of a free-kick soon after the incident.

Iraola was raging again when Solanke had a second effort ruled out for a soft foul on Brentford defender Nathan Collins.

The main talking point of the second half before the late flurry of goals was Brentford being awarded a penalty after Ivan Toney went down under Illia Zabarnyi’s challenge.

Just as Toney had grabbed the ball ready to take the kick, Donohue was called over to the on-field review screen and reversed his decision after deciding Toney went to ground too easily.

Mbuemo finally opened the scoring with four minutes of normal time remaining with a simple finish after racing onto Wissa’s flick-on from Flekken’s long punt upfield.

The away fans were still celebrating when Bournemouth went straight up the other end to equalise three minutes later as top scorer Solanke sent a looping header beyond Flekken from Marcos Senesi’s cross.

Btt There was still time for more drama when Mbuemo set Wissa away and the substitute fired in the winner from an acute angle.