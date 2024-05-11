Andoni Iraola questions ref decisions as Bournemouth suffer last-gasp defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andoni Iraola questions ref decisions as Bournemouth suffer last-gasp defeat

By Press Association
Andoni Iraola felt his Bournemouth side should not have been denied two disallowed goals (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Andoni Iraola felt his Bournemouth side should not have been denied two disallowed goals (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola was unhappy with the performance of debutant referee Matt Donohue after his side crashed to a controversial 2-1 defeat at home to Brentford.

Yoane Wisser scored a stoppage-time winner after Dominic Solanke looked to have rescued Bournemouth a point by cancelling out Bryan Mbuemo’s 84th-minute opener.

But Iraola was left fuming by Premier League debutant Donohue’s decision to rule out two first-half Solanke goals, one for what looked an accidental handball by Antoine Semenyo in the build-up and the second for a foul without consulting VAR.

Iraola said: “Brentford are a good team but I think we were the ones closer to scoring goals and who had the most clearances.

“I think the game was very affected by the referring decisions and it is not the first time we can complain in the last few games.

“We have been very affected by refereeing decisions. I know that this was his first game and whatever, but it is true that we were very affected today.

“We have not had any explanation for the goal being disallowed but, according to the rules, he is not the one scoring the goal. The handball came from a rebound, it was not on purpose.

“There was 10 more seconds of play and more passes so I do not get why the VAR overturned the decision. It has to be something clear and obvious.

“For the second one, the referee has made a mistake because he called a foul and two seconds later we scored. He should have waited to whistle until we scored otherwise the VAR cannot overturn it.”

Donohue also awarded Brentford a penalty in the second half before being called over to the on-field review screen and reversing his decision after deciding Ivan Toney went down too easily under Illia Zabarnyi’s challenge.

Mbuemo finally opened the scoring with four minutes of normal time remaining with a simple finish after racing on to Wissa’s flick-on from goalkeeper Mark Flekken’s long punt upfield.

Bournemouth were level three minutes later as top-scorer Solanke sent a looping header beyond Flekken from Marcos Senesi’s cross.

However, there was still time for more drama when Mbuemo set Wissa away and the substitute fired in the winner from an acute angle.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank said: “I am very happy. We showed fantastic character and mentality as we have a lot of times this season.

“We had the margins with us but, in an even game, I think we had the cutting edge. In the end, it was a fair win to us.

“To concede late and then go again, I’m happy with that. And, I must say, I think today it’s a squad game, it’s not an 11 player game. The five subs made the difference, of course, particularly Wisser with a fantastic assist and a fantastic goal.”