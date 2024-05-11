Manager Mauricio Pochettino says he is ‘thinking long term’ at Chelsea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Manager Mauricio Pochettino says he is ‘thinking long term’ at Chelsea

By Press Association
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino (Mike Egerton/PA).
Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino says he wants to stay at the club for the long term after clarifying recent speculation about his future.

Pochettino raised doubts over whether he would be at Stamford Bridge next season after saying on Friday it would not be the “end of the world” if he left in the summer and that his position would be decided one way or the other by the end of the next week.

The Argentinian explained his comments after watching his side continue their late surge for European qualification with a 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest, who missed the chance to confirm their Premier League survival in style.

Pochettino said: “I never said that I am not happy. I said maybe I am happy, maybe I am unhappy.

“I never said I am not happy. It is a normal headline and sometimes too much honesty, talking. It is not a problem.

“I have one year more in my contract, like I said yesterday, I am thinking long term and thinking for a life here. We are working because we are professional and thinking to win games and trying to make the owners happy, trying to make the staff, players and fans happy.

“I had an honest conversation in the press conference. To clarify, if the owner is happy with my job we can continue.

“I am always a coach who is thinking long term. All departments must be happy for us to be a good team to compete. I still have one more year in my contract and I am thinking to be here.”

Chelsea were heading for defeat at the City Ground as goals from Willy Boly and Callum Hudson-Odoi put Forest 2-1 up after Mykhailo Mudryk’s opener.

But quickfire efforts from Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson earned the win that saw Chelsea remain in the hunt for Europa League or Europa Conference League qualification.

Reece James returned for the first time since December and immediately set up Jackson’s winner and Pochettino believes the England defender could be fit for Euro 2024.

“Massive, unlucky we only have two games ahead and one week, but it is important for him to recover his feeling,” Pochettino said.

“He an important player for us, he is our captain and we all love him. (Let’s) see if he can be fit to have the chance to play in the Euros.

“He is doing well in the training session. After four or five months it is not the same to train as to compete, but, if he has the possibility to compete in the next two games (and) if his coach in the national team believes he can go to the competition, I think he will be ready.”

Nuno Espirito Santo
Nuno Espirito Santo is not taking Premier League survival for granted (Mike Egerton/PA).

Forest had looked set to seal their top-flight status with a win, but they are still all but safe from relegation.

They are three points above 18th-placed Luton and 12 goals better off with one game left, so it would take some turnaround for them to go down on the final day.

But given the season they have had, with a four-point deduction for breaking Premier League financial rules and resentment at the refereeing decisions they feel have gone against them, boss Nuno Espirito Santo is not counting his chickens.

“It is not over,” Nuno said. “It is virtually. But maybe I am the only person who has seen too many things in football to allow our players to relax.

“We are going to prepare properly for the next one to finish the season on a high – a season that has been so hard on all of us as a club.”