‘Contract killer’ Brooks Koepka man to beat at US PGA Championship – Andy North

Two-time US Open winner Andy North believes “contract killer” Brooks Koepka will be the man to beat as he defends his US PGA Championship title.

Koepka’s victory at Oak Hill last year made him the first LIV Golf player to win a major after joining the Saudi-funded breakaway and means he has won more majors (five) than regular PGA Tour events (four).

The former world number one has also won three of the last six US PGA’s – and finished second in another – and heads to Valhalla on the back of his record fourth LIV victory in Singapore.

Brooks Koepka won LIV Golf Singapore (Jon Ferrey/LIV Golf via AP)

“I think, and I’ve actually said, he’s a contract killer, simply,” ESPN analyst North said on a conference call to promote the year’s second major.

“He shows up at a major championship, opens his locker and there’s like the ‘Mission Impossible’ thing. Here’s your assignment, go kill somebody this week. That’s how he approaches golf at major championships. I love it.

“I don’t think he probably learned anything from the disappointment at Augusta (a tie for 45th in April’s Masters).

“I think he knows who he is. He knows what he can do at majors. I think he believes he can win every single major he tees it up in.

Brooks Koepka talking about why majors are the easiest to win a few years ago was so good. You figure at least 80 of them I'm just going to beat. The other half of them won't play well. From 35, some of them, pressure is going to get to them."

“I sure as heck don’t want to bet against him. It looks like he’s figured out something on the greens. He won a week ago. I think he’s going to be tough to beat this next week.

“He’s a completely different player four weeks a year than he is the other 48 weeks a year and I love that about him.

“I think the fact that he can raise his game at majors where most people’s games go the other way, that’s really a huge testament to him and his mental makeup and how he just determines that he’s going to beat everybody once he shows up at a major.”