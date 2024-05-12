‘Contract killer’ Brooks Koepka man to beat at US PGA Championship – Andy North

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Contract killer’ Brooks Koepka man to beat at US PGA Championship – Andy North

By Press Association
Defending champion Brooks Koepka is bidding to win his sixth major title in the US PGA Championship at Valhalla (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Two-time US Open winner Andy North believes “contract killer” Brooks Koepka will be the man to beat as he defends his US PGA Championship title.

Koepka’s victory at Oak Hill last year made him the first LIV Golf player to win a major after joining the Saudi-funded breakaway and means he has won more majors (five) than regular PGA Tour events (four).

The former world number one has also won three of the last six US PGA’s – and finished second in another – and heads to Valhalla on the back of his record fourth LIV victory in Singapore.

Brooks Koepka
Brooks Koepka won LIV Golf Singapore (Jon Ferrey/LIV Golf via AP)

“I think, and I’ve actually said, he’s a contract killer, simply,” ESPN analyst North said on a conference call to promote the year’s second major.

“He shows up at a major championship, opens his locker and there’s like the ‘Mission Impossible’ thing. Here’s your assignment, go kill somebody this week. That’s how he approaches golf at major championships. I love it.

“I don’t think he probably learned anything from the disappointment at Augusta (a tie for 45th in April’s Masters).

“I think he knows who he is. He knows what he can do at majors. I think he believes he can win every single major he tees it up in.

“I sure as heck don’t want to bet against him. It looks like he’s figured out something on the greens. He won a week ago. I think he’s going to be tough to beat this next week.

“He’s a completely different player four weeks a year than he is the other 48 weeks a year and I love that about him.

“I think the fact that he can raise his game at majors where most people’s games go the other way, that’s really a huge testament to him and his mental makeup and how he just determines that he’s going to beat everybody once he shows up at a major.”