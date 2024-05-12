Bayer Leverkusen still unbeaten as Juventus and Bologna reach Champions League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Bayer Leverkusen still unbeaten as Juventus and Bologna reach Champions League

By Press Association
Bayer Leverkusen’s players celebrate 50 undefeated matches in a row after victory at Bochum (David Inderlied/dpa via AP)
Bayer Leverkusen’s players celebrate 50 undefeated matches in a row after victory at Bochum (David Inderlied/dpa via AP)

Bayer Leverkusen stayed on course to complete an unbeaten season after a 5-0 win at 10-man Bochum made it 50 games without defeat.

Xabi Alonso’s side, crowned Bundesliga champions last month and bidding for an unbeaten treble, have two league games left and will face Kaiserslautern in the DFB-Pokal final after taking on Atalanta in the Europa League final.

After Bochum defender Felix Passlack’s 15th-minute dismissal, Leverkusen took control, with Patrik Schick, Victor Boniface, Amine Adli, Josip Stanisic and Alex Grimaldo all on target.

Bayern Munich bounced back after their midweek Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid with a 2-0 home win against Wolfsburg, with Lovro Zvonarek and Leon Goretzka both scoring inside the opening 13 minutes.

In Serie A, Juventus and Bologna both secured their spot in next season’s Champions League.

Juventus salvaged a point after being held 1-1 by relegated Salernitana in Turin, with Adrien Rabiot’s stoppage-time strike cancelling out Niccolo Pierozzi’s first-half effort.

Thiago Motta’s third-placed Bologna reached the Champions League for the first time, their spot sealed thanks to Atalanta’s win over Roma.

Europa League finalists Atalanta’s 2-1 win strengthened their grip on the final Champions League place, Charles De Ketelaere’s first-half double pulling them three clear of Roma and with a game in hand.

Lazio stayed on course for European football next season after a 2-0 home win against relegation battlers Empoli.

In LaLiga, Rodrigo De Paul’s late strike secured Atletico Madrid a 1-0 home win against Celta Vigo and edged his side closer towards Champions League qualification.

Diego Simeone’s side remain fourth, eight points above Athletic Bilbao, with three games remaining.

In Ligue 1, Paris St Germain fans’ third straight title celebrations were spoiled by a shock 3-1 defeat to Toulouse as Kylian Mbappe’s final appearance at the Parc des Princes for the club ended on a losing note.

Mbappe opened the scoring, with his 27th league goal of the season giving his side an early lead, but Toulouse hit back through Thijs Dallinga, Yann Gboho and Frank Magri as PSG slipped to their second league defeat of the season.

Monaco edged closer towards Champions League qualification despite a 0-0 draw at Montpellier, while Lille boosted their hopes as a 2-0 win at Nantes lifted them above Brest into third.