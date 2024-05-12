Rory McIlroy storms to Wells Fargo Championship victory ahead of next major bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rory McIlroy storms to Wells Fargo Championship victory ahead of next major bid

By Press Association
Rory McIlroy warmed up for the US PGA Championship with a fourth victory at Quail Hollow (Chris Carlson/AP)
Rory McIlroy claimed back-to-back PGA Tour titles as he overhauled Xander Schauffele with a stunning back-nine display at the Wells Fargo Championship.

The world number two, who claimed the Zurich Classic alongside Shane Lowry a fortnight ago, started the final round one behind Schauffele but romped home with an inward 32 to win in style.

A six-under 65 saw McIlroy finish 17 under as he triumphed at Quail Hollow for a fourth time and provided the perfect tune-up for next week’s US PGA Championship at Valhalla – the scene of his most recent major victory in 2014.

McIlroy told Sky Sports: “Coming into this week, at a golf course I am comfortable with, my golf swing feels more comfortable than it has done.

“Going to a venue next week where I have won, it feels like the stars are aligning a little bit. But I have a lot of golf to play and a lot of great players to try to beat.

“I am going into the next major of the year feeling really good about myself.”

Schauffele finished five behind in second after stumbling to a 71, with South Korea’s An Byeong-hun third on nine under after a 66.

McIlroy birdied the first after a fine approach to inside five feet. However, he handed the shot back at the fourth after failing to get up and down from a greenside bunker.

Schauffele’s run of pars ended with a three-putt bogey on the sixth but he bounced back in style at the next, firing his approach to the par five to 12 feet and holing for eagle.

McIlroy found himself two shots back when he made par on the same hole after three-putting.

However, the Northern Irishman stormed back with birdies at the eighth and ninth before producing an eagle of his own from 34 feet at the 10th.

Schauffele was only one under for the same three-hole stretch to leave the four-time major winner one ahead.

McIlroy found himself two in front as Schauffele dropped a shot on the 12th and ramped up the pressure on his playing partner with a birdie from 13 feet at the short next.

Schauffele failed to save par after hitting his tee shot into rough behind the green on the 13th to leave McIlroy four clear.

McIlroy got up and down from a greenside bunker for another gain at the driveable 14th, with Schauffele missing from five feet to leave his rival five clear.

An eagle from a greenside bunker on the 15th eliminated any prospect of a nervy finish for McIlroy and the 35-year-old parred the 16th and 17th before dropping two shots on the last after hitting his approach in the water.