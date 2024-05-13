Star witness Michael Cohen implicates Donald Trump in hush money case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Star witness Michael Cohen implicates Donald Trump in hush money case

By Press Association
Michael Cohen on his way to Manhattan criminal court (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
Michael Cohen has directly implicated former president Donald Trump in a hush money scheme, telling jurors that his celebrity client approved hefty payouts to stifle stories about sex that he feared could be harmful to his 2016 White House campaign.

“You handle it,” Mr Cohen quoted Trump as telling him after learning that a doorman had come forward with a claim that Trump had fathered a child out-of-wedlock.

The Trump Tower doorman was paid 30,000 dollars to keep the story “off the market” even though the claim was ultimately deemed unfounded.

A similar episode occurred after Mr Cohen alerted Trump that a Playboy model alleged that she and Trump had an extramarital affair.

Again, the order was clear: “Make sure it doesn’t get released,” Mr Cohen said Trump told him. The woman was paid 150,000 dollars to stay quiet.

Trump Hush Money
Former president Donald Trump waits for the start of proceedings (Seth Wenig/AP)

Mr Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer and personal fixer is by far the Manhattan district attorney’s most important witness in the case, and his much-awaited appearance signalled that the first criminal trial of a former American president is entering its final stretch.

Prosecutors say they may wrap up their presentation of evidence by the end of the week.

The evidence of a witness with such intimate knowledge of Trump’s activities could heighten the legal exposure of the presumptive Republican presidential nominee if jurors deem him sufficiently credible.

Politically, Trump is likely to seize on prosecutors’ reliance on a witness with such a chequered past — Mr Cohen pleaded guilty to federal charges related to the payments and to lying to Congress — as he raises money off his legal woes and paints the case as the product of a tainted criminal justice system.

Though jurors have heard from others about the tabloid industry practice of “catch-and-kill,” in which rights to a story are purchased so it can be quashed, Mr Cohen’s testimony is especially important to prosecutors because of his proximity to Trump and because he says he was directly co-ordinating with the then-candidate about the payments.

Another sum went to porn actor Stormy Daniels, who told jurors last week that the 130,000 dollars she received was meant to prevent her from going public about a sexual encounter she says she had with Trump in a hotel suite a decade earlier.

The reimbursements Mr Cohen received from that payment form the basis of the charges against Trump — 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Prosecutors say the reimbursements were logged as legal expenses to conceal the payments’ true purpose, violating the law.