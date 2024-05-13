Ellen DeGeneres to return with Netflix special: Yes, I’m going to talk about it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ellen DeGeneres to return with Netflix special: Yes, I’m going to talk about it

By Press Association
Ellen DeGeneres to return with Netflix special (Michael Rozman/Warner Bros/PA)
Ellen DeGeneres to return with Netflix special (Michael Rozman/Warner Bros/PA)

Ellen DeGeneres will return to Netflix for her final stand-up special.

The US comedian stepped down from The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May 2022 after allegations of a toxic workplace environment.

The 66-year-old previously apologised to staff after an internal review found “deficiencies related to the show’s day-to-day management”, but denied this was the reason for her exit.

 

On Monday, DeGeneres announced she is set to return with her final TV comedy special, appearing to suggest it will feature her departure from The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which she had hosted since 2003.

“Here we go!” DeGeneres said, sharing the news on Instagram.

“To answer the questions everyone is asking me – Yes, I’m going to talk about it.

“Yes this is my last special.

“Yes, Portia really is that pretty in real life,” referencing her wife of 16 years.

The special will mark her second for Netflix, following her 2018 special titled Relatable.

DeGeneres rose to fame in March 1994 with her sitcom titled Ellen, in which she won widespread acclaim for her portrayal of a neurotic bookshop owner in her 30s.

Ellen DeGeneres
Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi (David Jensen/PA)

The first episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show aired on September 8 2003, and she became known for her bubbly on-screen persona and “be kind” mantra, often taking part in lavish giveaways or acts of charity.

In November 2016 she received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Barack Obama.

In July 16 2020 BuzzFeed News published an article in which anonymous former employees alleged a toxic workplace on the show.

Weeks later, Warner Bros confirmed it was making staffing changes following an investigation into the claims and DeGeneres issued an apology to staff in an internal memo.

DeGeneres later addressed the allegations on her talk show, saying: “I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously and I want to say I am so sorry to the people that were affected.”

In May 2021, DeGeneres announced her talk show would be ending after 19 years citing it is “just not a challenge any more”.

The final episode which aired a year later, featured guest appearances from Jennifer Aniston, Billie Eilish and Pink.