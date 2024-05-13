Iranian filmmaker flees to Europe after prison sentence ahead of Cannes premiere

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Iranian filmmaker flees to Europe after prison sentence ahead of Cannes premiere

By Press Association
Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof (Francois Mori/AP)
Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof (Francois Mori/AP)

After being sentenced to eight years in prison, the award-winning Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof says he has fled to Europe shortly ahead of the Cannes Film Festival premiere of his latest film.

“I arrived in Europe a few days ago after a long and complicated journey,” Rasoulof said in a statement dated Sunday and distributed by press agents on Monday.

Last week, Rasoulof’s lawyer told The Associated Press that the director had been sentenced to eight years in prison, flogging and confiscation of property by the Islamic Republic.

Rasoulof’s attorney, Babak Paknia, said the filmmaker was being punished for making films and signing statements.

Iranian authorities have not yet acknowledged Rasoulof’s sentence and there was no immediate comment on his departure.

Rasoulof and other artists had co-signed a letter urging authorities to put down their weapons amid demonstrations over a 2022 building collapse that killed at least 29 people in the south-western city of Abadan.

Rasoulof, 51, is the latest artist targeted in a widening crackdown on all dissent in Iran following years of mass protests, including over the 2022 death of Mahsa Amini. His 2020 film There Is No Evil won the Golden Bear prize at Berlin in 2020.

Rasoulof said the prison sentence came before he revealed his latest film, The Seed Of The Sacred Fig.

That film premieres in competition in Cannes on May 24.

“Knowing that the news of my new film would be revealed very soon, I knew that without a doubt, a new sentence would be added to these eight years,” said Rasoulof.

“I didn’t have much time to make a decision. I had to choose between prison and leaving Iran. With a heavy heart, I chose exile. The Islamic Republic confiscated my passport in September 2017. Therefore, I had to leave Iran secretly.”

Rasoulof said he strongly objected to his ruling but noted many others have been handed death sentences in the crackdown.

“The scope and intensity of repression has reached a point of brutality where people expect news of another heinous government crime every day,” said Rasoulof. “The criminal machine of the Islamic Republic is continuously and systematically violating human rights.”

Rasoulof is currently in an undisclosed location. It is unclear if he will attend the Cannes premiere of his film.

“We are very happy and much relieved that Mohammad has safely arrived in Europe after a dangerous journey,” said Jean-Christophe Simon, chief executive of Films Boutique and Parallel45.

“We hope he will be able to attend the Cannes premiere of The Seed Of The Sacred Fig in spite of all attempts to prevent him from being there in person.”

Shortly before the release of Rasoulof’s statement, Thierry Fremaux, Cannes’ artistic director, said “the real question is about his presence” when asked about the The Seed Of The Sacred Fig in a pre-festival press conference.

“The festival speaks through films,” said Mr Fremaux. He described The Seed Of The Sacred Fig as about “how insidiously the Iranian dictatorship creeps into families”.

Rasoulof also detailed the pressure put on his collaborators on the film. Some actors left Iran before wider awareness of the production, he said. Others have been interrogated and had their families summoned for questioning. Rasoulof said his cinematographer’s offices was raided.

“Many people helped to make this film,” he said. “My thoughts are with all of them, and I fear for their safety and well-being.”