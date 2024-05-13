John McGinn ready to cheer on Man City as Aston Villa close in on top-four spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

John McGinn ready to cheer on Man City as Aston Villa close in on top-four spot

By Press Association
John McGinn’s Aston Villa drew with Liverpool (Martin Rickett/PA)
John McGinn’s Aston Villa drew with Liverpool (Martin Rickett/PA)

Aston Villa captain John McGinn joked his side will “have our Man City tops on” on Tuesday after closing in on Champions League qualification with a 3-3 draw with Liverpool.

Jhon Duran scored twice in the final 10 minutes as Villa came from 3-1 down to earn a vital point, which means they will be guaranteed a top-four spot if Tottenham fail to beat Manchester City on Tuesday night.

If Spurs win, their fate will go down to the final day where Villa travel to an in-form Crystal Palace while the London club visit already-relegated Sheffield United.

And McGinn was hoping City can do the job for them in north London.

“It’s a brilliant effort towards the end,” he told Sky Sports. “We got a bit of luck. It’s been a tough few weeks with lads coming back and playing through the pain barrier.

“There’s some of us that have never been close to the Champions League in our life.

“The manager has a no-excuse mentality. People have written us off and we’ve floated under the radar.

“We’ll have our Man City tops on tomorrow.”

Boss Unai Emery said his only focus was on preparing for Sunday’s match with Palace and not what happens at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“I am exhausted, more than the players,” he said. “We are very proud of how we finished here, not winning, but playing a match with desire to beat Liverpool and get to the fourth position.

“We didn’t get it and there is still one match to play on Sunday at Palace. We were here creating something special.

“It is not in my hands, there are other teams playing for different objectives.”

Villa had looked dead and buried as Emiliano Martinez’s astonishing gaffe handed the Reds a second-minute goal, which was cancelled out by Youri Tielemans, before strikes from Cody Gakpo and Jarell Quansah put them 3-1 up in Jurgen Klopp’s final away game in charge.

For Klopp, all roads now lead to Anfield where he will end his nine-year stint as Liverpool boss on what will surely be an emotional farewell against Wolves.

Despite his side’s late capitulation, he was not too unhappy.

“I don’t feel frustrated today, maybe I should, but I just don’t,” Klopp said.

“I am really happy. We have seen these kinds of games before, we all saw games where one team is playing for absolutely everything, qualifying for the Champions League for Aston Villa probably means everything, and one team is already fixed in a position we are.

“The challenge was we had to show character and they showed sensational character and attitude. I loved that.

“You can make of it what you want, that’s the story of the season or whatever, I don’t see it like that.

“If that’s the story of the season then it’s the boys have really good character and a sensational attitude.

“I know nobody wants to hear it, but being this season the third best team in the league from where we are coming from is a statement.”