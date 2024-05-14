New dad Scottie Scheffler feels prepared for US PGA Championship challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

New dad Scottie Scheffler feels prepared for US PGA Championship challenge

By Press Association
Scottie Scheffler has already won one major this season (Matt Slocum/AP)
Scottie Scheffler has already won one major this season (Matt Slocum/AP)

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler believes he is “extremely prepared” to challenge for back-to-back major titles in the 106th US PGA Championship after becoming a father for the first time.

Scheffler’s wife Meredith gave birth to son Bennett last week as the world number one was sitting out the Wells Fargo Championship won by Rory McIlroy.

With rain forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday, Scheffler was somewhat reluctantly forced to travel to Valhalla on Monday and get in some practice ahead of his bid for a fifth win in his last six starts.

Scottie Scheffler won the Masters last month
Scottie Scheffler won the Masters last month (Matt Slocum/AP)

“There was a lot of congratulations going around today,” Scheffler said in an interview with the Golf Channel.

“It was obviously a huge moment in my life and Meredith’s, so it was nice to get a lot of stuff out of the way and share the joy of that moment together with friends I’d not seen for a few weeks.

“I think as the week goes on I’ll get more immersed in what I am doing and just do my best to stay as present as I can on the golf course and then when I get off it I’ll be calling home as much as possible.

“I talk a lot about how it’s all about my prep work. You know, I want to be as prepared as possible going into an event and, standing here today, I feel like I am extremely prepared and I feel like my game is in a good spot.

“I’m excited to get a couple more days of prep work done and getting on the golf course and looking forward to competing this weekend.

“It was fairly challenging leaving the house this morning, but I’m here, I’m committed to playing this week, I’m excited to be out here competing. I told my little man when I was leaving, ‘I don’t want to leave but I gotta leave’.

“With the weather forecast the next couple of days, I knew I had to turn up today to get some practice in. It would have been challenging if I left on Wednesday night and it was definitely challenging this morning.

“I took a more significant break than I would have, but I wouldn’t have traded it for anything as it was so fun getting to be at home and spend time with him and Meredith and be a dad for a few days.

“Yeah, it was a fun time in the Scheffler house for sure.”