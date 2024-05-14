Second Russian defence ministry official arrested amid Kremlin shake-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Second Russian defence ministry official arrested amid Kremlin shake-up

By Press Association
Russian Lt Gen Yury Kuznetsov is seen during a military parade in a Russian military academy in Krasnodar, Russia (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service/AP)
Russian Lt Gen Yury Kuznetsov is seen during a military parade in a Russian military academy in Krasnodar, Russia (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service/AP)

A second senior Russian defence official has been arrested on bribery charges, officials said on Tuesday, days after President Vladimir Putin replaced the defence minister in a Cabinet shake-up that fuelled expectations of more such purges.

Lt Gen Yury Kuznetsov, the 55-year-old chief of the Defence Ministry’s main personnel directorate, was arrested in a raid on his suburban Moscow villa on Monday, Russian media reported.

He was detained on charges of bribery and jailed pending an investigation and trial, according to the Investigative Committee, Russia’s top state criminal investigation agency.

Mr Kuznetsov is accused of accepting an “exceptionally large bribe,” a charge punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Russia Victory Day Parade
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu leave Red Square after the Victory Day military parade in Moscow (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

The committee alleged he received the bribe in his previous post as head of the military General Staff’s directorate in charge of preserving state secrets, a position he held for 13 years.

In the raid, agents of the Federal Security Service, or FSB, broke down the doors and windows of his home while he was asleep, the reports said, seizing gold coins, luxury items and over 100 million rubles (£872,832) in cash.

His wife, who previously worked in several Defence Ministry structures, was also reportedly interrogated.

On Sunday, Mr Putin reshuffled his Cabinet as he starts his fifth term in office, replacing Sergei Shoigu, who served as defence minister for 11 and a half years, with Andrei Belousov, an economics expert and former deputy prime minister.

Mr Putin named Mr Shoigu the secretary of Russia’s Security Council, a role roughly similar to the US national security adviser, replacing Nikolai Patrushev.

Mr Patrushev, a hawkish and powerful member of Mr Putin’s inner circle who held the job for 16 years, was appointed a presidential aide.

Russia Cabinet
Russian President Vladimir Putin, centre, talks with Russian Chief of General Staff Gen Valery Gerasimov, left, and Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (Mikhail Klimentyev/AP)

Alexei Dyumin, the governor of the Tula region and often mentioned as a potential Putin successor, was also named a presidential aide.

Mr Patrushev will oversee Russian shipbuilding industries in his new job, but may later also deal with other duties, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

He rejected notions that Mr Shoigu’s reshuffle represented a demotion, describing his new role as a “very senior job with broad responsibilities”.

While Mr Shoigu, who had personal ties with Mr Putin and accompanied him on vacations in the Siberian mountains over the years, was given a new senior position, the future of his close entourage in the Defence Ministry appeared in doubt.

Mr Shoigu’s deputy, Timur Ivanov, was arrested last month on bribery charges and was ordered to remain in custody pending an official investigation.

His arrest was widely interpreted as an attack on Mr Shoigu and a possible precursor to his dismissal.

The shake-up appeared to be an attempt to put the defence sector in sync with the rest of the economy and tighten control over soaring military spending amid allegations of rampant corruption in the top military brass.