James Milner and Danny Welbeck sign new contracts with Brighton

Former England internationals James Milner and Danny Welbeck have agreed new contracts with Brighton.

Midfielder Milner has extended his Albion deal until next summer, while forward Welbeck has signed a new two-year contract until June 2026.

Seagulls head coach Roberto De Zerbi told his club’s website: “I am delighted for James and Danny, as they both deserve these extensions.

We are delighted to announce that James Milner and Danny Welbeck have both agreed new contracts with the club! 😁🤝 — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) May 14, 2024

“Their qualities as footballers and also as individuals are very clear for everyone to see, so this is very good news for us.”

News of the contract extensions comes a day after Brighton announced midfielder Adam Lallana will leave the club at the end of the season.

“They have both been very important for the club on and off the pitch and with Adam Lallana leaving us their contribution becomes even more crucial next season,” continued De Zerbi.

Former Manchester United and Arsenal player Welbeck joined Albion as a free agent in 2020 after leaving Watford.

The 33-year-old, who has scored 25 goals in 123 outings for the Seagulls, said: “I’ve had an amazing time. Each season has been special and we’ve progressed every year.

“A couple more key acquisitions for the squad will help us push on next season and I am pretty sure we can achieve some more special moments.”

Milner, 38, who arrived from Liverpool last summer and has made 20 Albion appearances, said: “I am as driven as I’ve ever been and I’m excited for next season.

“I really enjoyed the first half of this season as the club played in Europe for the first time while the second half has personally been disappointing with a couple of injuries, but I will be ready for the start of next season.”

Milner is second on the all-time Premier League appearance list with 634 and is just 19 behind former Aston Villa and Manchester City team-mate Gareth Barry’s record of 653.