Home News World

‘Micropreemie’ baby who weighed 1lb and 1oz at birth goes home from hospital

By Press Association
NaKeya Haywood holding six-month-old Nyla Brooke Haywood at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, Illinois (NaKeya Haywood via AP)
NaKeya Haywood holding six-month-old Nyla Brooke Haywood at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, Illinois (NaKeya Haywood via AP)

A baby girl who weighed just over 1lb when she was born prematurely in November has beaten the odds and gone home with her parents after spending her first six months in hospital in the US.

Nyla Brooke Haywood was treated to a send-off party at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, Illinois, attended by family, friends and hospital staff before the six-month-old was taken home by her first-time parents, NaKeya and Cory Haywood, of Joliet.

Nyla was delivered on November 17 at just 22 weeks after her mother, NaKeya, was diagnosed with pre-eclampsia, a dangerous high-blood pressure condition.

Nyla Brooke Haywood at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, Illinois
Nyla Brooke Haywood at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, Illinois (NaKeya Haywood via AP)

She weighed 1lb and 1oz (482 grams) and was 11in (28 centimetres) long, making her what is known as a “micropreemie”.

But she left the hospital on Monday weighing a healthy 10lbs (4.536 grams) and at 21in (53 centimetres) long after months of treatment and nurturing in its neonatal intensive care unit.

“I don’t have the words, in all honesty. I’m just grateful that she’s here, she’s healthy, and she’s doing amazing,” NaKeya Haywood told WLS-TV.

She said she was scared about her child’s early delivery.

But Nyla “came out fighting”, said Dr Mario Sanchez, a neonatologist at Silver Cross Hospital, speaking to the station.

“She cried at birth. It was a little whimper, but it was a cry. Her heart rate always remained over 100, which for us is where we wanted it to be. She came out fighting right off the bat,” he said.

After her birth, Nyla’s lungs were tiny and underdeveloped, but a team of up to 15 people focused on the tiny newborn during her first minutes and days.

She has some residual scarring on her lungs and was sent home with oxygen.

Nyla Brooke Haywood at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, Illinois
Nyla Brooke Haywood has gone home from hospital after six months (NaKeya Haywood via AP)

Nyla will require regular check-ups to watch for any future complications, which sometimes arise with micropreemies.

Growing numbers of extremely premature infants are getting lifesaving treatment and surviving.

A pivotal study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association in 2022 looked at nearly 11,000 such births in a neonatal research network that is part of the National Institutes of Health.

It found that 30% of babies born at 22 weeks, 56% born at 23 weeks and 71% born at 24 weeks lived at least until they were healthy enough to be sent home if doctors tried to save them.