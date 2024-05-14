Scottie Scheffler’s caddie missing for US PGA Championship third round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News World

Scottie Scheffler’s caddie missing for US PGA Championship third round

By Press Association
Caddie Ted Scott, left, will attend his daughter’s high school graduation on Saturday rather than work for Scottie Scheffler at the US PGA (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Caddie Ted Scott, left, will attend his daughter's high school graduation on Saturday rather than work for Scottie Scheffler at the US PGA (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler will be without caddie Ted Scott for the third round of the 106th US PGA Championship as he bids to win back-to-back major titles.

Scheffler’s participation at Valhalla had been in doubt until wife Meredith gave birth to their first child last week as the world number one was sitting out the Wells Fargo Championship.

But Scheffler revealed in his pre-tournament press conference that, assuming he makes the halfway cut in the year’s second major, his caddie has already arranged to take care of his own family obligation back home.

Scott’s daughter is graduating high school this week and Scheffler said: “Teddy is going home Friday night, coming back Saturday evening after the graduation.

Scottie Scheffler won the Masters last month
Scottie Scheffler won the Masters last month (Matt Slocum/AP)

“That’s something we talked about from the beginning of our relationship was family always comes first, and it’s the same thing for me as it is for my caddie. It was a pretty easy decision.

“He told me at the beginning of this year that that was the date that it was, so I got a back-up caddie lined up. One of my buddies is going to carry the bag on Saturday, and then Ted will be back for Sunday’s round.

“It’s one of my older friends who travels week to week out here. He’s the PGA Tour chaplain. His name is Brad and he’s caddying for me on Saturday. I trust him to rake a bunker more than my buddies.”

Scheffler has not competed since winning the RBC Heritage title the week after claiming a second green jacket at Augusta National, but believes he is well prepared to challenge for victory at Valhalla.

“I was able to practice and play plenty at home,” Scheffler said.

“Obviously the last week was a bit different with our son coming. But yeah, I would say three weeks is probably a bit of a longer break than I would usually take.

“I’m definitely rested going into this week for sure. I don’t really feel like any rust has accumulated. I was able to practice and play a lot at home.

“I’m able to do stuff at home to simulate tournament golf, especially on the greens, competing and gambling with my buddies. I don’t really want to lose to them, either, so I was able to simulate a little bit of competition at home.

“I told my son as I was leaving, I was like, I don’t want to leave you right now, but I need to.

“I’m called to do my job to the best of my ability, and I felt like showing up Wednesday night wouldn’t really be doing myself a service this week when it comes to playing and competing in the tournament.”