Russia says it downed 10 US-supplied missiles over Crimea as Blinken visits Kyiv

By Press Association
(John Hamilton/US Army via AP)
Russia’s Defence Ministry said it has shot down 10 US-supplied Ukrainian missiles targeting Crimea just as US secretary of state Antony Blinken was visiting Kyiv.

The ministry said 10 US-supplied Ukrainian ATACMS missiles were destroyed over the Black Sea over Crimea.

Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said air defences shot down several Ukrainian missiles over the Black Sea and near the Belbek air base.

The fragments of downed missiles fell into residential areas but caused no casualties, Mr Razvozhayev said.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky greets US secretary of state Antony Blinken (Brendan Smialowski/AP)

The Defence Ministry said that in other Ukrainian attacks, Russian air defences also shot down nine Ukrainian drones, two Vilha rockets, two anti-radar Harm missiles and two Hammer guided bombs over the Belgorod region early on Wednesday.

Belgorod Governor Vuacheslav Gladkov said two people were injured in the village of Dubovoye when a Ukranian rocket set their house ablaze.

The military said five other Ukrainian drones were downed over the Kursk region and three drones were shot down over the Bryansk region.

The Defence Ministry also said that another Ukrainian drone was downed over the Tatarstan region. Tatarstan is located more than 600 miles east of the border with Ukraine.

Vasily Golubev, the governor of the Rostov region, said two drones attacked a fuel depot. He said there were no casualties or fire.

Ukraine has launched a steady series of drone attacks on oil refineries and fuel depots across Russia over the past months, causing significant damage.

The Ukrainian attacks came as Russian troops pressed their offensive in northeast Ukraine that began last week, which marked the most significant border incursion since the full-scale invasion began.

In just two days, Moscow has captured nearly 50 square miles that include at least seven villages, most of them already depopulated, according to two analysts who monitor the fighting using public sources of information.

Mr Blinken, who arrived on Tuesday on a two-day visit, sought to rally Ukrainians’ spirits during the new Russian offensive, assuring them that they are not alone and that billions of dollars in American military aid that is on the way after months of political delays will make a “real difference” on the battlefield.